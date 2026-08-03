A$AP Rocky Answers Whether Or Not He'd Fight Drake: "Bare Knuckles Like The Irish"

BY Alexander Cole
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Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; A$AP Rocky on the sideline after halftime during Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
A$AP Rocky recently sat down for an interview with Jason Lee, and there were some questions about Drake throughout.

A$AP Rocky and Drake's beef has been ongoing. While the two took jabs at each other in 2024, the beef has continued. During Rocky's shows, he has aimed the Canadian megastar. Meanwhile, Drake has taken shots at Rocky and Rihanna on ICEMAN.

Clearly, these two do not like each other. It seems unlikely that these two are going to be able to patch things up anytime soon. That said, Rocky has found himself in the hot seat with none other than Jason Lee.

Lee knows how to be messy, and on Wednesday, he will be dropping a new interview with Rocky that is sure to bring about some interesting storylines. In the preview for the interview, which was released today, Rocky was asked point blank if he would ever fight Drake.

Based on the edit, Rocky was quick with his response, saying "bare knuckles like the Irish."

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A$AP Rocky x Jason Lee

It's important to remember that these kinds of trailers can be edited in a deceptive fashion. For instance, while the context of his response works given the question, it very well could have been a snippet from a different question.

Ultimately, fans will simply have to tune in to know for sure. It appears as though Lee will also be asking about Rihanna, their three kids, and the fact that Riri has not released an album in 10 years.

The interview will debut on BET's YouTube channel at 8 AM EST on Wednesday, August 5. This promises to be one of the more forthcoming interviews from Rocky this year.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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