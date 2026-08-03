A$AP Rocky and Drake's beef has been ongoing. While the two took jabs at each other in 2024, the beef has continued. During Rocky's shows, he has aimed the Canadian megastar. Meanwhile, Drake has taken shots at Rocky and Rihanna on ICEMAN.

Clearly, these two do not like each other. It seems unlikely that these two are going to be able to patch things up anytime soon. That said, Rocky has found himself in the hot seat with none other than Jason Lee.

Lee knows how to be messy, and on Wednesday, he will be dropping a new interview with Rocky that is sure to bring about some interesting storylines. In the preview for the interview, which was released today, Rocky was asked point blank if he would ever fight Drake.

Based on the edit, Rocky was quick with his response, saying "bare knuckles like the Irish."

A$AP Rocky x Jason Lee

It's important to remember that these kinds of trailers can be edited in a deceptive fashion. For instance, while the context of his response works given the question, it very well could have been a snippet from a different question.

Ultimately, fans will simply have to tune in to know for sure. It appears as though Lee will also be asking about Rihanna, their three kids, and the fact that Riri has not released an album in 10 years.