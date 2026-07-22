Fans Think Drake Mocked A$AP Rocky's Facial Scar While Vibing To "Burning Bridges"

BY Alexander Cole
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NBA: Houston Rockets at Oklahoma City Thunder
Dec 1, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Rapper, singer and actor Drake watches the Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Houston Rockets during the second half of an Oklahoma City Thunder game at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
Drake was at the NOCTA Manor Party on Tuesday evening, and some believe he took a shot at A$AP Rocky during it.

Drake's issues with A$AP Rocky run deep. The two were dissing each other during the 2024 rap war between Drizzy and Kendrick Lamar. However, their issues seem to run even deeper than that, with Rihanna at the center of the tension.

There's a whole lot of history there, and Drake still doesn't seem happy with how things have worked out. That said, it should come as no surprise that the artist came for A$AP Rocky and Rihanna's relationship on the song "Burning Bridges" off ICEMAN.

Rocky has since leveled a response, flaunting Rihanna at his shows during the Don't Be Dumb Tour. Moreover, he held up fan-made signs that took shots at Drake.

Now, fans believe Drake is taking things up a petty notch by mocking Rocky's facial scar. While listening to "Burning Bridges" at the NOCTA Manor Party, Drake could be seen making a cutting motion at his cheek while the Rocky disses played.

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Drake Appears To Mock Rocky

Given the scar on Rocky's right cheek, it is easy to see why fans would think Drake is taking a shot. Coincidentally, or perhaps not coincidentally, Drake also made the motion on his right cheek, which adds to the speculation.

Quite frankly, it is unfortunate that this is what has become of their relationship. The subs between the two are only going deeper and deeper, to the point where injuries are being mocked out in the open.

Drake has always had a petty streak, and this certainly fits within that. His fans love it, and his detractors hate it. At the end of the day, it's things like this that make the man so polarizing.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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