Fans Think Drake Mocked A$AP Rocky's Facial Scar While Vibing To "Burning Bridges"

Drake was at the NOCTA Manor Party on Tuesday evening, and some believe he took a shot at A$AP Rocky during it.

Drake has always had a petty streak, and this certainly fits within that. His fans love it, and his detractors hate it. At the end of the day, it's things like this that make the man so polarizing.

Quite frankly, it is unfortunate that this is what has become of their relationship. The subs between the two are only going deeper and deeper, to the point where injuries are being mocked out in the open.

Given the scar on Rocky's right cheek, it is easy to see why fans would think Drake is taking a shot. Coincidentally, or perhaps not coincidentally, Drake also made the motion on his right cheek, which adds to the speculation.

There's a whole lot of history there, and Drake still doesn't seem happy with how things have worked out. That said, it should come as no surprise that the artist came for A$AP Rocky and Rihanna's relationship on the song "Burning Bridges" off ICEMAN.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!