Cardi B Celebrates Having 4 Songs With More Than A Billion Streams On Spotify

Collecting over a billion streams on Spotify is an incredible achievement. Thousands of songs are uploaded to the platform every day and only a small fraction of them ever have a chance to get close to the impressive milestone. That's why its so stunning when some of the biggest artists around pull off the massive achievement multiple times. That's the case with Cardi B who lands two of her own songs and two high profile featured appearances on the list of songs with over 1 billion streams. She recently stopped by Spotify's Billionaires Club series to reflect on all four of the songs.

Each of her billion stream songs is a collaboration, though two of them are her own tracks. "I Like It" landed on her debut album Invasion Of Privacy back in 2018. The song became an absolute smash hit after the album dropped and featured memorable performances from Bad Bunny and J Balvin. A few years later she dropped "WAP" her sexually charged crossover with Megan Thee Stallion. Both songs have comfortably surpassed 1 billion streams. She's also credited for two smash hits she features on. The first is Maroon 5's 2018 smash hit "Girls Like You." The second is DJ Snake's "Taki Taki" which also features Selena Gomez and Ozuna. Check out her reflecting on all four of the billion-stream songs below.

Cardi B Talks About Her Biggest Hits For Spotify

Fans were hoping that 2024 would be the year Cardi released a full new album worth of songs that could potentially hit 1 billion streams. She is still yet to follow up her 2018 debut studio album Invasion Of Privacy. 2024 got off to a promising start with her dropping two singles already. But earlier this week she tweeted and then deleted a claim that there would be no new album in 2024 as she was taking the time to relax.

