Cardi B Performs Her Lethal New Single "Enough" On From The Block

Cardi is getting the most out of her fan-favorite new single.

BYLavender Alexandria
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-AWARD-OSCARS-VANITY FAIR

Cardi B is fully back. She released her debut studio album Invasion Of Privacy six years ago and while she's dropped a number of singles since then she finally appears to be back in album mode. That's been the case because of two new songs she's released in quick succession, marking her first two new tracks of 2024. The first of the bunch was "Like What" which dropped last month. Though fan hype for new material from Cardi was through the roof, the single was met with mixed reviews.

Over the weekend, Cardi unleashed her second new single of the year "Enough (Miami)." Unlike it's predecessor fans were instantly in love with "Enough." That's why it's no surprise Cardi is quickly getting all the mileage out of the track that she can. One of the ways she's doing that is with a special "From The Block" performance of the song. The video dropped yesterday and already has more than 185k views. Fans rushed to the comments to praise both the song itself and Cardi's hard-hitting performance. Check out the new From The Block version of "Enough" below.

Read More: Offset's Gifts To Cardi B Blasted By PETA

Cardi B Delivers "Enough" From The Block

Success on YouTube is nothing new for Cardi B. Over the weekend, she broke the record for the most viewed rap video by a solo female on the entire platform. Her breakthrough single "Bodak Yellow" now sits at more than 1.1 billion views. It passed the record previously held by Nicki Minaj's "Anaconda." The vide for her new single "Enough" has already racked up more than 5.5 million views in just a few days.

Cardi also shared some sultry behind-the-scenes pics from the music video shoot earlier this week. The song has fans fully invested in what she's delivering in her new era. What do you think of Cardi B's performance of her new single "Enough" on From The Block? Are you looking forward to her highly-anticipated sophomore album later this year? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Cardi B & Offset Reunite For Christmas

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.
recommended content
2019 ASCAP Rhythm &amp; Soul Music Awards - ArrivalsMusicCardi B Flaunts Her Curves In Revealing Dress While Celebrating New Single: Watch
HOT 107.9's Birthday Bash 2023MusicCardi B Hits Huge YouTube Milestone With “Bodak Yellow”
2021 American Music Awards Red Carpet Roll-Out With Host Cardi BMusicCardi B Gets Naked For The Cover Of Her New Single
2024 Vanity Fair Oscar After Party ArrivalsMusicCardi B Begs Fans To Stop Making Her Sing The New Beyonce Country Song