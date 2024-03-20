Cardi B Performs Her Lethal New Single "Enough" On From The Block

Cardi B is fully back. She released her debut studio album Invasion Of Privacy six years ago and while she's dropped a number of singles since then she finally appears to be back in album mode. That's been the case because of two new songs she's released in quick succession, marking her first two new tracks of 2024. The first of the bunch was "Like What" which dropped last month. Though fan hype for new material from Cardi was through the roof, the single was met with mixed reviews.

Over the weekend, Cardi unleashed her second new single of the year "Enough (Miami)." Unlike it's predecessor fans were instantly in love with "Enough." That's why it's no surprise Cardi is quickly getting all the mileage out of the track that she can. One of the ways she's doing that is with a special "From The Block" performance of the song. The video dropped yesterday and already has more than 185k views. Fans rushed to the comments to praise both the song itself and Cardi's hard-hitting performance. Check out the new From The Block version of "Enough" below.

Read More: Offset's Gifts To Cardi B Blasted By PETA

Cardi B Delivers "Enough" From The Block

Success on YouTube is nothing new for Cardi B. Over the weekend, she broke the record for the most viewed rap video by a solo female on the entire platform. Her breakthrough single "Bodak Yellow" now sits at more than 1.1 billion views. It passed the record previously held by Nicki Minaj's "Anaconda." The vide for her new single "Enough" has already racked up more than 5.5 million views in just a few days.

Cardi also shared some sultry behind-the-scenes pics from the music video shoot earlier this week. The song has fans fully invested in what she's delivering in her new era. What do you think of Cardi B's performance of her new single "Enough" on From The Block? Are you looking forward to her highly-anticipated sophomore album later this year? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Cardi B & Offset Reunite For Christmas

[Via]