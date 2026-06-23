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Lung Transplant
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Muni Long Details Double Lung Transplant & Lupus Battle
The singer was diagnosed with lupus, an autoimmune disease, and she recently revealed a life-saving surgery that kept her out of hospice.
By
Erika Marie
June 23, 2026