Mystikal Still Faces Civil Suit, Victim Details Ordeal In Cort Docs

BY Erika Marie
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Trinidad James and Mystikal Visit Music Choice
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 27: Rapper Mystikal visits Music Choice on April 27, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images)
He has a 20-year sentence in front of him, and the 2023 civil suit filed by Mystikal's victim is reportedly also still in play.

Just weeks after receiving a 20-year prison sentence, the legal fallout surrounding the 2022 rape case against Mystikal continues to grow. The rapper, born Michael Tyler, pleaded guilty to third-degree rape earlier this month in Ascension Parish, Louisiana, bringing a years-long criminal case to a close. Prosecutors had originally charged Tyler with first-degree rape following allegations that a woman was sexually assaulted at his Prairieville home. As part of a plea agreement, the charge was reduced, allowing him to avoid a potential life sentence.

The sentencing marked the end of the criminal proceedings, but not the end of the case's broader consequences. During the hearing, the victim addressed the court and spoke about the impact the assault had on her life. Days before sentencing, the rapper sought to withdraw his guilty plea, arguing that he accepted the agreement while under emotional distress, though the request was ultimately denied.

Read More: Mystikal's Son Speaks Out, Hopes Rapper Gets Help In Prison

The Victim Speaks Out About Her Ordeal

Complex reports that in 2023, court documents detailed the victim's side of the story. She claimed that the incident was sparked by Mystikal accusing her of stealing from him, and "when she denied it," he "struck Plaintiff in the face with a closed fist." At one point, the victim claims she asked to use the restroom and was only granted permission if the rapper could watch her. Then, she stated she was raped. Further, the victim claimed that following the incident, she feared so much for her safety that she moved homes.

"This battery ensued for several minutes. During the battery, Defendant choked Plaintiff to such a point that she almost lost consciousness. Defendant continued to accuse Plaintiff of stealing money. Each time Plaintiff denied stealing money, Defendant struck her again. During the battery, Defendant made Plaintiff strip off her pants. Plaintiff sustained bruises, scrapes, a laceration, missing hair, and a broken fingernail."

Read More: Master P Calls to "Free Mystikal!" Amid Rape Charge

"While she was using the bathroom, Defendant spit in her face and threw rubbing alcohol in her face," the documents reportedly show. "Defendant then grabbed a pair of scissors and began to swing them violently and threatened Plaintiff. Defendant eventually told Plaintiff they needed to pray. He had her kneel by his bedside, and he knelt beside her. They knelt for a few minutes and prayed."

This week, TMZ caught up with Mystikal's son, who talked about listening to the victim share her story during the trial. He spoke on the emotional toll this has taken on his family, and said he hopes his father gets the help he needs while behind bars.

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About The Author
Erika Marie
Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.
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