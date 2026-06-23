Mystikal Still Faces Civil Suit, Victim Details Ordeal In Cort Docs

Just weeks after receiving a 20-year prison sentence, the legal fallout surrounding the 2022 rape case against Mystikal continues to grow. The rapper, born Michael Tyler, pleaded guilty to third-degree rape earlier this month in Ascension Parish, Louisiana, bringing a years-long criminal case to a close. Prosecutors had originally charged Tyler with first-degree rape following allegations that a woman was sexually assaulted at his Prairieville home. As part of a plea agreement, the charge was reduced, allowing him to avoid a potential life sentence.

The sentencing marked the end of the criminal proceedings, but not the end of the case's broader consequences. During the hearing, the victim addressed the court and spoke about the impact the assault had on her life. Days before sentencing, the rapper sought to withdraw his guilty plea, arguing that he accepted the agreement while under emotional distress, though the request was ultimately denied.

The Victim Speaks Out About Her Ordeal

Complex reports that in 2023, court documents detailed the victim's side of the story. She claimed that the incident was sparked by Mystikal accusing her of stealing from him, and "when she denied it," he "struck Plaintiff in the face with a closed fist." At one point, the victim claims she asked to use the restroom and was only granted permission if the rapper could watch her. Then, she stated she was raped. Further, the victim claimed that following the incident, she feared so much for her safety that she moved homes.

"This battery ensued for several minutes. During the battery, Defendant choked Plaintiff to such a point that she almost lost consciousness. Defendant continued to accuse Plaintiff of stealing money. Each time Plaintiff denied stealing money, Defendant struck her again. During the battery, Defendant made Plaintiff strip off her pants. Plaintiff sustained bruises, scrapes, a laceration, missing hair, and a broken fingernail."

"While she was using the bathroom, Defendant spit in her face and threw rubbing alcohol in her face," the documents reportedly show. "Defendant then grabbed a pair of scissors and began to swing them violently and threatened Plaintiff. Defendant eventually told Plaintiff they needed to pray. He had her kneel by his bedside, and he knelt beside her. They knelt for a few minutes and prayed."