Mystikal's Son Speaks Out, Hopes Rapper Gets Help In Prison

As Mystikal prepares for his 20-year sentence after pleading guilty to third-degree rape, his son is discussing the case for the first time.

Million Tyler caught up with the outlet and stated he was "hoping for the best for my father." He also stated that he was in the courtroom as Mystikal's victim testified. Tyler was asked if he believed the verdict was fair , but he didn't answer directly. Instead, he admitted that he felt several emotions during the trial. "All I can say is it was pretty emotional to see both sides and to see it all unfolding."

Further, during court proceedings, the victim reportedly described a violent encounter and spoke directly about the impact the assault had on her life. Days before sentencing, Mystikal attempted to withdraw his guilty plea , claiming he was under emotional distress when he accepted the agreement, but the court denied the request. The conviction also arrives more than two decades after the rapper served prison time in a separate sexual battery case. Now, his son is speaking out, telling TMZ that he hopes his father will receive the help that he needs.

A long-running legal battle has come to a close with a sentence that will keep veteran rapper Mystikal behind bars for the next two decades. The New Orleans native, born Michael Tyler, recently received a 20-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to third-degree rape in Ascension Parish, Louisiana. The plea deal was a compromise to Mystikal's original first-degree rape charge, which he faced following his 2022 arrest. Prosecutors had also accused Mystikal of false imprisonment, domestic abuse battery, and robbery stemming from allegations that a woman was sexually assaulted at his Prairieville home.

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