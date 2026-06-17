Mystikal Receives 20 Years In Prison For Rape Following Guilty Plea

BY Alexander Cole
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Juvenile &amp; Mysitkal Performs At Old Forester's Paristown Hall
LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - SEPTEMBER 25: Mystikal performs at Old Forester's Paristown Hall on September 25, 2021 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images)
Mystikal pleaded guilty to rape back in March, and on Tuesday, he was officially hit with a whopping 20-year prison sentence.

Mystikal's fate was decided on Tuesday in Louisianna as a judge gave the Grammy-nominated rapper was sentenced to 20 years in prison for rape. Prior to yesterday's sentencing, the artist had pleaded guilty to third-degree rape back in March.

However, prior to his sentencing, Mystikal made a last-minute attempt to have his guilty plea stricken from the record. The rapper said he “did not have sufficient opportunity to fully consider the consequences," according to CNN.

In the end, the judge decided not to honour his request. Instead, the rapper's victim got to address the court, revealing the full extent of her allegations. She explained how the artist had pulled her braids, punched her, choked her, and raped her as well.

Mystikal responded to his victim, saying “If I did that to you, I deserve the max sentence." In the end, the judge took him up on that offer, giving him 20 years, which was the recommended maximum sentence following the plea deal.

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Mystikal Receives Prison Sentence

The rapper had been arrested for the crime back in 2022, and was being held at the Ascension Parish Jail without bond. Now, he will be going to prison for the next 15 to 20 years, depending on how the courts calculate his time served.

This is not the first time that Mystikal has been convicted and sentenced for a sex-related crime. In 2003, the artist received a six-year prison sentence for sexual battery. He pleaded guilty in that case as well.

According to CNN, Mystika refused to comment on his sentencing. His lawyers also denied to comment on the conclusion of the case.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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