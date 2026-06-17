Mystikal Receives 20 Years In Prison For Rape Following Guilty Plea

Mystikal's fate was decided on Tuesday in Louisianna as a judge gave the Grammy-nominated rapper was sentenced to 20 years in prison for rape. Prior to yesterday's sentencing, the artist had pleaded guilty to third-degree rape back in March.
However, prior to his sentencing, Mystikal made a last-minute attempt to have his guilty plea stricken from the record. The rapper said he “did not have sufficient opportunity to fully consider the consequences," according to CNN.
In the end, the judge decided not to honour his request. Instead, the rapper's victim got to address the court, revealing the full extent of her allegations. She explained how the artist had pulled her braids, punched her, choked her, and raped her as well.
Mystikal responded to his victim, saying “If I did that to you, I deserve the max sentence." In the end, the judge took him up on that offer, giving him 20 years, which was the recommended maximum sentence following the plea deal.
Mystikal Receives Prison Sentence
The rapper had been arrested for the crime back in 2022, and was being held at the Ascension Parish Jail without bond. Now, he will be going to prison for the next 15 to 20 years, depending on how the courts calculate his time served.
This is not the first time that Mystikal has been convicted and sentenced for a sex-related crime. In 2003, the artist received a six-year prison sentence for sexual battery. He pleaded guilty in that case as well.
According to CNN, Mystika refused to comment on his sentencing. His lawyers also denied to comment on the conclusion of the case.