Mystikal Receives 20 Years In Prison For Rape Following Guilty Plea

Mystikal pleaded guilty to rape back in March, and on Tuesday, he was officially hit with a whopping 20-year prison sentence.

The rapper had been arrested for the crime back in 2022, and was being held at the Ascension Parish Jail without bond. Now, he will be going to prison for the next 15 to 20 years, depending on how the courts calculate his time served.

Mystikal responded to his victim, saying “If I did that to you, I deserve the max sentence." In the end, the judge took him up on that offer, giving him 20 years, which was the recommended maximum sentence following the plea deal.

In the end, the judge decided not to honour his request. Instead, the rapper's victim got to address the court, revealing the full extent of her allegations. She explained how the artist had pulled her braids, punched her, choked her, and raped her as well.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!