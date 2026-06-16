Mystikal Tries To Withdraw Guilty Plea In Rape Case

BY Aron A.
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Funkfest 2020
BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA - NOVEMBER 07: Rapper Mystikal performs onstage during the No Limit Reunion Tour at 2020 Funkfest at Legion Field on November 07, 2020 in Birmingham, Alabama. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Mystikal claims he was under significant emotional strain at the time of the agreement.

Mystikal’s career has been plagued by allegations surrounding sexual assault. Most recently, he entered a guilty plea for a sexual assault case as he faces upwards of 20 years behind bars. But according to All Hip Hop, the former No Limit artist is now trying to reverse the plea deal just before his scheduled sentencing.

Per court filings submitted on Friday, Mystikal, born Michael Lawrence Tyler, made a request to rescind his plea agreement from March. In the agreement, he admitted guilt to a reduced charge of third-degree rape after prosecutors presented more serious charges that included first-degree rape and false imprisonment. Those charges were dropped as part of a negotiated deal, and the agreement included a 20-year prison sentence cap.

Mystikal’s attorneys argue that the plea was entered without sufficient time to consider its consequences. The filing states he was under significant emotional strain at the time and did not fully understand the long-term implications of accepting the agreement. The defense is asking the court to find that these circumstances affected his ability to make a fully informed decision.

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The 2022 Allegations Against Mystikal

The underlying case stems from allegations made in 2022 involving an incident at Mystikal’s residence in Prairieville, Louisiana. According to statements referenced in an arrest warrant and reported by local outlet WBRZ, the woman involved told investigators she was accused by Tyler of taking money before being assaulted.

Authorities allege the woman reported being punched, choked, and having portions of her braided hair pulled out during the encounter. She also said her phone and keys were taken and prevented her from leaving the property.

We will keep you posted on any further updates surrounding the case.

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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