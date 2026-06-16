Mystikal Tries To Withdraw Guilty Plea In Rape Case

Mystikal’s career has been plagued by allegations surrounding sexual assault. Most recently, he entered a guilty plea for a sexual assault case as he faces upwards of 20 years behind bars. But according to All Hip Hop, the former No Limit artist is now trying to reverse the plea deal just before his scheduled sentencing.

Per court filings submitted on Friday, Mystikal, born Michael Lawrence Tyler, made a request to rescind his plea agreement from March. In the agreement, he admitted guilt to a reduced charge of third-degree rape after prosecutors presented more serious charges that included first-degree rape and false imprisonment. Those charges were dropped as part of a negotiated deal, and the agreement included a 20-year prison sentence cap.

Mystikal’s attorneys argue that the plea was entered without sufficient time to consider its consequences. The filing states he was under significant emotional strain at the time and did not fully understand the long-term implications of accepting the agreement. The defense is asking the court to find that these circumstances affected his ability to make a fully informed decision.

The 2022 Allegations Against Mystikal

The underlying case stems from allegations made in 2022 involving an incident at Mystikal’s residence in Prairieville, Louisiana. According to statements referenced in an arrest warrant and reported by local outlet WBRZ, the woman involved told investigators she was accused by Tyler of taking money before being assaulted.

Authorities allege the woman reported being punched, choked, and having portions of her braided hair pulled out during the encounter. She also said her phone and keys were taken and prevented her from leaving the property.