Mystikal has released six albums since getting in the rap game in 1994, his last coming in 2001. The raucous rapper from New Orleans' 12th ward got his start with Big Boy Records, when he released "Mystikal" in 1994. He would jump to Jive Records a year later, before teaming up with Master P's No Limit Records in 1997. Mystikal's big break came in 1998 with the album "Ghetto Fabulous," which featured songs, "That's the Nigga," "Ghetto Fabulous," "I Smell Smoke," and "I'm On Fire." His most critically acclaimed song might be "Danger (Been So Long)," which was released in 2000 and became the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs #1 single in June 2001. The hit song was off his album "Let's Ge Ready" which debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200, his only #1 album. His last album, "Tarantula," released in 2003 and featured the song, "Bouncin' Back (Bumpin' Me Against The Wall).