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Mystikal prison sentence
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Crime
Mystikal Receives 20 Years In Prison For Rape Following Guilty Plea
Mystikal pleaded guilty to rape back in March, and on Tuesday, he was officially hit with a whopping 20-year prison sentence.
By
Alexander Cole
June 17, 2026