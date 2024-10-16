Diddy Allegedly Laced Bottles Of Baby Oil With A Common "Date Rape Drug"

The federal indictment against Diddy previously accused him of having "1,000 bottles of baby oil" in his home.

According to a new lawsuit against Diddy obtained by Radar Online, the Bad Boy mogul allegedly laced the bottles of baby oil in his home with GHB. It's commonly known as a date rape drug. The allegation comes after the federal indictment against him alleged that authorities found "more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant" during the raids on his properties. Homeland Security agents entered his homes in Los Angeles and Miami, earlier this year.

Ariel Mitchell, an attorney for one of the alleged rape victims, Ashley Parham, told The Daily Beast that it is her “personal belief” that Diddy allegedly used spiked baby oil to take advantage of her client. “She said to me that she didn’t know what else it could have been. She said: ‘I felt every time they squirted the liquid on me, I went more and more limp. I didn’t know what was happening,’” she alleged to the outlet in a piece published on Wednesday.

Diddy's Family Attends His Latest Hearing

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 10: The Combs family departs from the Southern. District of New. York Federal Court after a pre-trial hearing for Sean. 'Diddy' Combs on October 10, 2024, in New York City. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

Parham is one of several women suing Diddy with allegations of sexual assault. In her complaint, she alleged Diddy raped her after she told his friend she wasn’t into him. The filing alleges he “retrieved a bottle of liquid from a large fanny pack” and “then squirted a bottle of liquid on plaintiff which placed her in fear that she was being squirted with a chemical substance like acid. Plaintiff soon realized the substance was oil/lubricant. Plaintiff was squirted with this substance over the entirety of her naked body.”