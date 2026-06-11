Boosie Badazz Pops Off After The Internet Claims A$AP Rocky Is Wearing A Thong

Boosie Badazz is one of the most outspoken artists in rap, especially when it comes to issues concerning masculinity. If a man simply looks at a bottle of nail polish, you can be sure that Boosie is going to give his opinion.

On Monday morning, Boosie found himself incensed over a photo of A$AP Rocky that has been making the rounds on social media. This photo depicts Rocky wearing a thong on stage during his Don't Be Dumb tour. While the garment could simply be part of the pants he's wearing, Boosie was not interested in any explanations.

Instead, he went on a lengthy rant, claiming that this is an example of how society is collapsing. He even urged women to speak out so that men would stop wearing these kinds of clothes. Furthermore, he went on to call this the "worst generation ever."

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Boosie Badazz Speaks Out

Image via X

"THIS GOTTA BE AI!!" Boosie wrote. "I KNOW THIS NIGGA AINT GOT A THONG ON. THIS GOTTA BE AI!! IF NOT WHO JUST SAID THEY GO START WEARING THONGS? ME, I TOLD YALLSMH I FEEL SORRY FOR THE LIL BOYS N THIS WORLD WHEN R WE GOING TO SAY THIS IS ENOUGH!! CAN A WOMAN WITH A VOICE SPEAK UP DAM THIS IS THE WORST GENERATION EVER!! THIS IS JUST SICK!! RAPPERS WEARING THONGS IS ABOUT TO BE A FASHION!! IM GOING BACK TO SLEEP. THIS WORLD COMING TO A END."

The internet loves running with narratives, and the A$AP Rocky situation is another great example of that. Whether or not Rocky cares to refute these claims is another question entirely.