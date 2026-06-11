Boosie Badazz Pops Off After The Internet Claims A$AP Rocky Is Wearing A Thong

BY Alexander Cole
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NBA: Brooklyn Nets at Atlanta Hawks
Mar 12, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Rap artist Boosie Badazz react to the action during the game between the Brooklyn Nets against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Boosie Badazz says whatever he is thinking, regardless of the consequences, and that is certainly true with A$AP Rocky.

Boosie Badazz is one of the most outspoken artists in rap, especially when it comes to issues concerning masculinity. If a man simply looks at a bottle of nail polish, you can be sure that Boosie is going to give his opinion.

On Monday morning, Boosie found himself incensed over a photo of A$AP Rocky that has been making the rounds on social media. This photo depicts Rocky wearing a thong on stage during his Don't Be Dumb tour. While the garment could simply be part of the pants he's wearing, Boosie was not interested in any explanations.

Instead, he went on a lengthy rant, claiming that this is an example of how society is collapsing. He even urged women to speak out so that men would stop wearing these kinds of clothes. Furthermore, he went on to call this the "worst generation ever."

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Boosie Badazz Speaks Out
Screenshot 2026-06-11 085255
Image via X

"THIS GOTTA BE AI!!" Boosie wrote. "I KNOW THIS NIGGA AINT GOT A THONG ON. THIS GOTTA BE AI!! IF NOT WHO JUST SAID THEY GO START WEARING THONGS? ME, I TOLD YALLSMH I FEEL SORRY FOR THE LIL BOYS N THIS WORLD WHEN R WE GOING TO SAY THIS IS ENOUGH!! CAN A WOMAN WITH A VOICE SPEAK UP DAM THIS IS THE WORST GENERATION EVER!! THIS IS JUST SICK!! RAPPERS WEARING THONGS IS ABOUT TO BE A FASHION!! IM GOING BACK TO SLEEP. THIS WORLD COMING TO A END."

The internet loves running with narratives, and the A$AP Rocky situation is another great example of that. Whether or not Rocky cares to refute these claims is another question entirely.

As for Boosie Badazz, these latest comments are in line with his typical worldview. We doubt he is going to be changing his mind, anytime soon.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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