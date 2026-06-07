Boosie Badazz Doubles Down On Banning Trans People From Topless Party

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Boosie Badazz Banning Trans People From Topless Party
Mar 10, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Rapper and entertainer Boosie watches a game between the Dallas Mavericks and Atlanta Hawks in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Boosie Badazz has never been supportive of the LGTBQ+ community, so this pool party situation should come as no surprise.

Boosie Badazz is always speaking his mind online, whether it's relating to his legal trouble or his dynamics with other artists. But one of the strongest controversies he's faced over the years is his disparaging remarks towards the LGBTQ+ community. Boosie recently got more backlash by announcing he's banning transgender people from a private topless pool party he's hosting soon.

As caught by The Neighborhood Talk on Instagram, he posted a screenshot on Twitter of a hopeful party attendee's IG DMs asking if trans people were allowed, which he declined. "SORRY NO T***NYS ALLOWED AT THE TOPLESS POOL PARTY," the Baton Rouge rapper captioned the screenshot. "WE WILL BE CHECKING Adam's apples n STRONG FACIAL FEATURES n LARGE HANDS. I tried to be respectful I said MS [as in miss]."

He expanded on his views in a series of social media videos, some of which Livebitez caught on Instagram. Boosie Badazz said he was being nice but folks still responded with backlash. Given his controversies surrounding gender and sexual orientation before, some fans feel like the blasting is performative, whereas others affirm it's still necessary even for folks who have made their issues clear in the past.

Read More: JAŸ-Z Proves We Need To Retire The Idea Of OG Rappers Being "Washed Up"

Boosie Badazz's Response

"It's the same thing if they say no alcohol in the building," Boosie said in another video. "Y'all fought for gay rights for 20, 30 years. We said nothing. We should fight for straight rights. You can't even go against it... Y'all get that offensive. I got real players, real bosses, football people, NBA people, attorneys, rappers. That's my establishment. If I'm not going for it, I'm not going for it... I don't want nobody licked and tricked. I'm protecting a lot of people's reputations... This f***ing world is out of control."

Of course, there's a big difference between private event rules within lawful parameters and making a fuss out of these rules based on just one single Instagram DM. What most people are criticizing here is the publicity Boosie gave the issue, not just his perspective. But Boosie Badazz will dismiss it all, and most folks did not express any shock at these remarks.

Read More: JAŸ-Z Already Warned Us: 2026 Is All Offense

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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