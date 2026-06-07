Boosie Badazz Doubles Down On Banning Trans People From Topless Party

Boosie Badazz is always speaking his mind online, whether it's relating to his legal trouble or his dynamics with other artists. But one of the strongest controversies he's faced over the years is his disparaging remarks towards the LGBTQ+ community. Boosie recently got more backlash by announcing he's banning transgender people from a private topless pool party he's hosting soon.

As caught by The Neighborhood Talk on Instagram, he posted a screenshot on Twitter of a hopeful party attendee's IG DMs asking if trans people were allowed, which he declined. "SORRY NO T***NYS ALLOWED AT THE TOPLESS POOL PARTY," the Baton Rouge rapper captioned the screenshot. "WE WILL BE CHECKING Adam's apples n STRONG FACIAL FEATURES n LARGE HANDS. I tried to be respectful I said MS [as in miss]."

He expanded on his views in a series of social media videos, some of which Livebitez caught on Instagram. Boosie Badazz said he was being nice but folks still responded with backlash. Given his controversies surrounding gender and sexual orientation before, some fans feel like the blasting is performative, whereas others affirm it's still necessary even for folks who have made their issues clear in the past.

Boosie Badazz's Response

"It's the same thing if they say no alcohol in the building," Boosie said in another video. "Y'all fought for gay rights for 20, 30 years. We said nothing. We should fight for straight rights. You can't even go against it... Y'all get that offensive. I got real players, real bosses, football people, NBA people, attorneys, rappers. That's my establishment. If I'm not going for it, I'm not going for it... I don't want nobody licked and tricked. I'm protecting a lot of people's reputations... This f***ing world is out of control."