Boosie Badazz Unleashes On The Chicago Bulls Following Jaden Ivey Controversy

NBA player Jaden Ivey is currently out of a job following disparaging comments he made about the LGBTQ+ community. He has made these comments on his social media platforms and has been touting his religious bona fides in the process. In fact, he has been replying to fans on his Instagram account, demanding that they go down a path of religion.

It has been truly bizarre to see, and fans are worried about the man's well-being. Some have accused him of being under religious psychosis. Others are simply worried that he is going to harm himself. It has been incredibly difficult to watch, and the NBA is taking notice.

In fact, this past week, the Chicago Bulls released Ivey from the team. They felt as though his conduct was detrimental to the franchise. Although he is currently rehabbing from an injury, they still felt as though he was hurting the locker room.

Now, Boosie Badazz is sounding off on the situation, noting that the situation simply is not fair. He believes that the NBA star's free speech has been violated.

Boosie Badazz Speaks On Jaden Ivey

Boosie has been outspoken against the LGBTQ+ community in the past, so it should not be a surprise that he would take an interest in Ivey's situation. In the post above, the artist claims that disagreement doesn't equal hate. He also says that free speech is being taken away from free thinkers and those who dare to speak their own truth.

While there are certainly people who agree with Boosie, it is important to remember that Ivey represents a sports franchise. You can't say things that are going to jeopardize sponsorships and the reputations of those you work with. It's just not a smart idea.