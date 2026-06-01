Boosie Badazz Calls Houston Nightclub Assault Case A "Money Grab"

BY Alexander Cole
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Jan 15, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Boosie Badazz and friend during Atlanta Hawks against San Antonio Spurs game in the third quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-USA TODAY Sports USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Earlier today, we reported that Boosie Badazz was facing an assault case in Houston. Hours later, he has given a response.

Boosie Badazz is currently going through a legal situation in Harris County. This incident stems from an alleged incident at the Privilege nightclub in Houston. Boosie was arrested on May 25 for allegedly hitting a security guard with a hookah base. He was subsequently booked on aggravated assault charges.

Today, the artist was back in court for his case, and this led to a video message for his fans. In fact, Boosie does not seem concerned about the case, calling it a "money grab."

As you will hear in his online message, the artist claims the man accusing him of assault just served 18 years for aggravated assault. Furthermore, he says that he has already spoken to his parole officer, who is aware of the situation.

As it stands, details on the case are fairly sparse, and it remains to be seen what will come of all this. However, it remains clear that Boosie has no interest in pleading guilty.

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Details Of The Case Against Boosie Badazz

This morning, we reported that Boosie had been hosting at the Privilege nightclub prior to the alleged incident. According to Click2Houston, a security guard was ushering a woman away from the restroom, claiming the club had closed.

This eventually led to a verbal argument in which the woman dropped her belongings. Subsequently, the security guard went to help but was then allegedly struck in the head by Boosie. The security guard then went to the hospital to be treated for a head injury.

According to the report, Boosie was then identified by his artist name by the alleged victim and one of the witnesses on the scene.

This is a developing story that we will continue to update you on.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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