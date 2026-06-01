Boosie Badazz Calls Houston Nightclub Assault Case A "Money Grab"

Boosie Badazz is currently going through a legal situation in Harris County. This incident stems from an alleged incident at the Privilege nightclub in Houston. Boosie was arrested on May 25 for allegedly hitting a security guard with a hookah base. He was subsequently booked on aggravated assault charges.

Today, the artist was back in court for his case, and this led to a video message for his fans. In fact, Boosie does not seem concerned about the case, calling it a "money grab."

As you will hear in his online message, the artist claims the man accusing him of assault just served 18 years for aggravated assault. Furthermore, he says that he has already spoken to his parole officer, who is aware of the situation.

As it stands, details on the case are fairly sparse, and it remains to be seen what will come of all this. However, it remains clear that Boosie has no interest in pleading guilty.

Details Of The Case Against Boosie Badazz

This morning, we reported that Boosie had been hosting at the Privilege nightclub prior to the alleged incident. According to Click2Houston, a security guard was ushering a woman away from the restroom, claiming the club had closed.

This eventually led to a verbal argument in which the woman dropped her belongings. Subsequently, the security guard went to help but was then allegedly struck in the head by Boosie. The security guard then went to the hospital to be treated for a head injury.

According to the report, Boosie was then identified by his artist name by the alleged victim and one of the witnesses on the scene.