Boosie Badazz Hit With Aggravated Assault Charge In Houston

Boosie Badazz is going to court on Monday over an aggravated assault charge stemming from an alleged incident at a Houston nightclub.

It was also revealed that Boosie Badazz was hosting at the club the night of the alleged incident. At this time, Boosie himself has not commented on the situation, and there are very few details beyond this report.

As the report states, the security guard was having a verbal spat with a woman who was attempting to get bathroom access. The security guard had originally told her that she could not enter as the nightclub was closed. This subsequently led to an argument between the two.

Boosie Badazz is going to be in a Houston court today over an alleged aggravated assault case, according to Click2Houston. The report states that the Louisiana artist was arrested all the way back on May 25 after allegedly getting involved in an altercation with a security guard at the Privilege nightclub.

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