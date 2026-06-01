Boosie Badazz Hit With Aggravated Assault Charge In Houston

Boosie Badazz is going to be in a Houston court today over an alleged aggravated assault case, according to Click2Houston. The report states that the Louisiana artist was arrested all the way back on May 25 after allegedly getting involved in an altercation with a security guard at the Privilege nightclub.
As the report states, the security guard was having a verbal spat with a woman who was attempting to get bathroom access. The security guard had originally told her that she could not enter as the nightclub was closed. This subsequently led to an argument between the two.
Boosie allegedly became aware of all this and allegedly smashed a hookah base over the security guard's head. Witnesses claim there was glass everywhere and that the security guard was bleeding from his head. The man was eventually taken to hospital to treat a head injury.
Boosie Badazz In Court Today
The alleged victim and another witness, named Boosie by his stage name, while speaking to the police. Eventually, Boosie was arrested in Harris County and booked on an aggravated assault charge. He is now expected to appear in court on Monday.
It was also revealed that Boosie Badazz was hosting at the club the night of the alleged incident. At this time, Boosie himself has not commented on the situation, and there are very few details beyond this report.
This remains a developing story, so stay tuned to HotNewHipHop for the latest news and updates from around the hip-hop world.