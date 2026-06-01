Boosie Badazz Hit With Aggravated Assault Charge In Houston

BY Alexander Cole
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NBA: Brooklyn Nets at Atlanta Hawks
Mar 12, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Rap artist Boosie Badazz react to the action during the game between the Brooklyn Nets against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Boosie Badazz is going to court on Monday over an aggravated assault charge stemming from an alleged incident at a Houston nightclub.

Boosie Badazz is going to be in a Houston court today over an alleged aggravated assault case, according to Click2Houston. The report states that the Louisiana artist was arrested all the way back on May 25 after allegedly getting involved in an altercation with a security guard at the Privilege nightclub.

As the report states, the security guard was having a verbal spat with a woman who was attempting to get bathroom access. The security guard had originally told her that she could not enter as the nightclub was closed. This subsequently led to an argument between the two.

Boosie allegedly became aware of all this and allegedly smashed a hookah base over the security guard's head. Witnesses claim there was glass everywhere and that the security guard was bleeding from his head. The man was eventually taken to hospital to treat a head injury.

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Boosie Badazz In Court Today
Boosie Badazz performed the last set at the 2024 Louisville Funk Fest on Waterfront Park Friday evening June 21, 2024.
Boosie Badazz performed the last set at the 2024 Louisville Funk Fest on Waterfront Park Friday evening June 21, 2024. USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The alleged victim and another witness, named Boosie by his stage name, while speaking to the police. Eventually, Boosie was arrested in Harris County and booked on an aggravated assault charge. He is now expected to appear in court on Monday.

It was also revealed that Boosie Badazz was hosting at the club the night of the alleged incident. At this time, Boosie himself has not commented on the situation, and there are very few details beyond this report.

This remains a developing story, so stay tuned to HotNewHipHop for the latest news and updates from around the hip-hop world.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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