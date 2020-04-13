transphobic
- Pop CultureDave Chappelle Says Protestors Threw Eggs At His FansDave Chappelle reflects on facing protesters ahead of his show in Minneapolis in 2022. ByAron A.2.1K Views
- Pop CultureDave Chappelle Gets Emmy Nom, Trans Activists RespondDave Chappelle has gotten an Emmy nomination for a special many have called transphobic.ByRex Provost5.8K Views
- Pop CultureBrian May Says Queen Would Be Forced To Add "People Of Different Colors" If They Existed TodayBrian May of Queen says that the band would have been forced to add a musician of color or different sex if they were around today.ByCole Blake19.5K Views
- Pop CultureTs Madison Weighs In On Chappelle & Warns Against Trans Violence: "I Stay Strapped"The trans star doesn't mind if you weren't offended by "The Closer," but she says you can't tell trans people that they shouldn't be offended.ByErika Marie7.7K Views
- Pop CultureAsian Doll Deletes Twitter After Transphobic Nikita Dragun HateAsian Doll deactivates social media after misgendering Nikita Dragun and sharing transphobic messages.ByAlex Zidel15.9K Views
- SportsDonald Trump Uses LeBron James As Punchline For Transphobic JokeThe former President made the joke at a Turning Point USA conference.ByAlexander Cole3.4K Views
- Pop CultureBlac Chyna's Mom Appears To Call Her Out Over Transphobic RemarksBlac Chyna's mother Tokyo Toni allegedly called out the influencer for being transphobic.ByAlex Zidel2.5K Views
- Beef50 Cent Clowns Young Buck & Exposes One Of His Alleged "Boyfriends"50 Cent refuses to let up on Young Buck, using Cub Da CookUpBoss's video to expose one of Buck's alleged "boyfriends".ByAlex Zidel126.4K Views
- MusicLil Mama Says She's Starting A "Heterosexual Rights Movement"Lil Mama doubles down on her transphobic comments by saying she's starting a "heterosexual rights movement".ByAlex Zidel12.4K Views
- AnticsLil Mama Cracks Bow Wow Joke Amid Transphobic AccusationsLil Mama joked that she can't be transphobic, as people are accusing her of being, because she's also Bow Wow.ByAlex Zidel4.3K Views
- AnticsBoosie Reveals What He Would've Done If Mike Tyson Interview Got PhysicalBoosie Badazz says he wasn't worried if Mike Tyson or his daughter got violent with him over his comments about Dwyane Wade's daughter. ByAron A.21.9K Views
- Beef50 Cent Continues Transphobic Attack Of Young Buck: "Caught With Another"50 Cent tweets more transphobic shade at Young Buck...ByAlex Zidel355.5K Views
- Pop CultureMike Tyson Says His Daughter Tried To Physically Fight BoosieTyson's daughter was ready to rumble. ByKarlton Jahmal69.0K Views
- SportsMike Tyson Explains Why He Pressed Boosie Over HomophobiaMike Tyson explains that his daughter encouraged him to challenge Boosie over his disrespectful comments on the LGBT community. ByMitch Findlay8.8K Views
- AnticsAzealia Banks Suspended After Vile Transphobic TweetsAzealia Banks sent out a series of disturbing tweets about the trans community, resulting in her suspension on Twitter.ByAlex Zidel21.7K Views
- Pop CultureCaitlyn Jenner Slams Joe Rogan: "Homophobic, Transphobic Ass"The reality star also says that Rogan often makes fun of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters because they have more fame and money than he does.ByErika Marie10.7K Views
- MusicBoosie Badazz Unapologetic Over Trans Remarks, Says Jay-Z Didn't Try To Call HimBoosie Badazz recently made waves over his comments about Zaya Wade, and while he won't apologize, he does say that he doesn't have "nothing against nobody."ByErika Marie7.1K Views
- AnticsBoosie Says Jay-Z Nearly Got Involved After Transphobic CommentsBoosie Badazz discusses his comments about Dwyane Wade's daughter and how the almighty Hov nearly intervened.ByAron A.23.6K Views