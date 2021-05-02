trans women
- Pop CultureJoe Budden Speaks On Chingy And Young Buck's Alleged Relationships With Trans WomenJoe Budden says he gave Chingy and Young Buck "the benefit of the doubt."By Caroline Fisher
- SportsMatt Barnes Doesn't Want Trans Women In The WNBAMatt Barnes is lending his opinion to a contentious debate.By Alexander Cole
- GramTs Madison Blasts Nikita Dragun Over Tyga, Asian Doll, & Beefing With Black WomenNikita caused a stir with her video, and Ts Madison accused her of adding to the "huge divide amongst Black cis women and Black trans women."By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureLaverne Cox Gets Apology From Universal For Dubbing Voice With Male ActorThe trans actress and activist stars in "Promising Young Woman," & in Italy, they changed her voice to a deep tone.By Erika Marie
- SportsCaitlyn Jenner Gives Controversial Take On Trans AthletesCaitlyn Jenner is taking the right-wing stance on the issue ahead of her California political campaign.By Alexander Cole