Kendrick Lamar's Next Song Now Has A Snippet: Listen

BY Alexander Cole
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Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Recording artist Kendrick Lamar performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Kendrick Lamar will be featured on the next DJ Dahi project, on a song called "How To Pray" which also features Amber Mark.

Kendrick Lamar is easily one of the biggest artists in the world, and with that comes a ton of speculation about your next moves. Since the release of GNX, fans have been clamoring for something new, as debates rage on about the MC's next artistic transformation.

There have been rumblings that Lamar could drop something this year, although that seems unlikely. If he does drop an album, it would likely be a surprise release, just like GNX. However, we do know that he has a song on the horizon. DJ Dahi is dropping a new album on August 28. Recently, we got a new song from Dahi with Childish Gambino.

Now, courtesy of Gambino, we have a snippet of Dahi's upcoming collaboration with Lamar and Amber Mark. The song is called "How To Pray," and it was showcased on Childish Gambino's GILGA Radio.

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Dahi x Kendrick Lamar x Amber Mark

It doesn't appear as though this song will be released as a single. Instead, it is likelier to drop alongside the album on August 28. Quite frankly, this is probably for the best. It will encourage fans to tap into the entire album, as opposed to simply engaging with one single.

As for Lamar's performance on this track, it appears as though he is looking to employ a new vocal philosophy. His flow sounds focused on the track, and he sounds different than his usual self. Meanwhile, the production sounds smooth, with Amber Mark putting in a gorgeous performance.

Dahi and Kendrick have done some significant work together in the past, so fans have high expectations. Next month, we will get a better sense of just how good this upcoming collab will be.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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