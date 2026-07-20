Kendrick Lamar's Next Song Now Has A Snippet: Listen

Kendrick Lamar is easily one of the biggest artists in the world, and with that comes a ton of speculation about your next moves. Since the release of GNX, fans have been clamoring for something new, as debates rage on about the MC's next artistic transformation.

There have been rumblings that Lamar could drop something this year, although that seems unlikely. If he does drop an album, it would likely be a surprise release, just like GNX. However, we do know that he has a song on the horizon. DJ Dahi is dropping a new album on August 28. Recently, we got a new song from Dahi with Childish Gambino.

Now, courtesy of Gambino, we have a snippet of Dahi's upcoming collaboration with Lamar and Amber Mark. The song is called "How To Pray," and it was showcased on Childish Gambino's GILGA Radio.

Dahi x Kendrick Lamar x Amber Mark

It doesn't appear as though this song will be released as a single. Instead, it is likelier to drop alongside the album on August 28. Quite frankly, this is probably for the best. It will encourage fans to tap into the entire album, as opposed to simply engaging with one single.

As for Lamar's performance on this track, it appears as though he is looking to employ a new vocal philosophy. His flow sounds focused on the track, and he sounds different than his usual self. Meanwhile, the production sounds smooth, with Amber Mark putting in a gorgeous performance.