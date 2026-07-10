Running - Song by Dahi & Childish Gambino

After more than a decade producing hits for some of music's biggest names, Grammy-winning producer Dahi (formerly known as DJ Dahi) is finally stepping into the spotlight. His latest collaboration with Childish Gambino is called "Running." The song serves as a preview of his upcoming debut album, Black Boy (Alternative), arriving August 28. The project reportedly boasts an impressive guest list including Kendrick Lamar, Vince Staples, Channel Tres, Fousheé, Ravyn Lenae, Baby Rose, Ant Clemons, Elmiene, and more. Long celebrated for crafting records for Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott, SZA, Drake, Mac Miller, Steve Lacy, Baby Keem, and Pusha T, Dahi's upcoming album pulls inspiration from hip-hop, R&B, alternative, and rock.

The single "Running" is a great start to an introduction of Dahi's sound. Check it out below.

Genre: Alternative

Release Date: July 10, 2026

Album: Black Boy (Alternative)

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