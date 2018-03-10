running
- MusicDrake's Music Makes People Run Slower, According To New StudyA new study reveals that Drake's music made joggers increase their running time.By Aron A.
- SportsTory Lanez Defends Sha'Carri Richardson After Her Last Place RunTory Lanez wants to see Sha'Carri Richardson get more support.By Alexander Cole
- AnticsJoe Budden Celebrates 4-Year Anniversary Of Drake Fan FiascoJoe Budden is reminiscing about one of his most iconic moments.By Alexander Cole
- RandomBritney Spears Claims To Have Beaten Usain Bolt's World RecordBritney Spears claimed to have run 100 metres in under 6 seconds—just over half Usain Bolt's world record time—but fans were not sold.By Lynn S.
- SportsKevin Durant Shows Off Running Ability Amidst Achilles Rehab: WatchIt's good to see KD on the fast track to recovery.By Alexander Cole
- GramG Herbo & His Baby Boy Are Running From The Feds In Adorable Video"What y'all think we stole???"By Lynn S.
- MusicMeek Mill Stealthily Photobombs Woman In The Midst Of His JogWell done, Meek. By Noah C
- AnticsKanye West's Pastor Says Rapper "Was Tired Of Running From God”Kanye West's pastor opens up about their relationship.By Kevin Goddard
- Gram21 Savage & Meek Mill's Hilarious Foot Race Will Make Your Monday: WatchWho do you think won???By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Uzi Vert & Tyler, The Creator Are Best Buds: Foot Races, Fit Pics & Taco BellLil Uzi Vert and Tyler, The Creator spent a day out on the town.By Alex Zidel
- SportsViral Sprinter Matthew Boling Breaks 10-Second Barrier, Sets National Record In 100m DashMatthew Boling is rewriting the history books at a blazing clip.By Devin Ch
- SneakersWomen's Adidas UltraBoost Coming in "Orchid Tint" ColorwayThe UltraBoost is almost unstoppable.By Alexander Cole
- SocietyKamala Harris Announces 2020 Presidential RunKamala Harris is "for the people."By Brynjar Chapman
- Music50 Cent Shares Rare Chidhood Photos: "Looking Like I Was Hardcore Training At 5"50 Cent shares a few photos from when he was a 5-year-old.By Alex Zidel
- MusicJoe Budden Claims He Wasn't Running From Offset, Actually Had To PeeA bladder holds no loyalty. By Mitch Findlay
- EntertainmentKevin Hart Says He Saw 2 Women Shit On Themselves During Chicago MarathonWatch Kevin Hart talk about his experience at the Chicago Marathon, which included seeing 2 ladies shit on themselves.By Kevin Goddard
- SportsJohnny Manziel's Comeback In Limbo After Being Placed Under Concussion ProtocolJohnny Manziel ran into a brick wall on Saturday.By Devin Ch
- SocietyHilarious Footage Of Dog Who Steals Go-Pro Cam & Causes Mayhem Will Make Your DayThe clever pup caught everything in selfie mode. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentDwayne The Rock Johnson Is Too Busy To Run For President In 2020The Rock has tapped out on further obligations.By Chantilly Post
- MusicJeezy Literally Runs The Streets Of Atlanta In 10K Race For CharityThe Atlanta legend was joined by mayor Keisha Bottoms for the 10K race.By Mitch Findlay
- MusicAnderson .Paak To Perform At Adidas' "Run For The Oceans" MarathonAnderson .Paak and Adidas team up for a good cause. By Matthew Parizot
- Music50 Cent Clowns Juelz Santana On Instagram Over Newark Airport IncidentJuelz Santana is a "Running Target" For 50 Cent's Jokes.By Devin Ch