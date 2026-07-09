Kendrick Lamar Will Appear On DJ Dahi’s Upcoming Album

BY Aron A.
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kendrick lamar
Kendrick Lamar performs during the second day of Bonnaroo Music Festival in Manchester, Tenn. on Friday, Jun. 16, 2023. USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Vince Staples, Childish Gambino & more will also appear on DJ Dahi's upcoming album.

It’s been a rather quiet year for Kendrick Lamar, outside of his appearances on Baby Keem’s Casino. While there have been rumblings of a follow-up to GNX, we’ve largely been sitting at the edge of our seats, hoping that K. Dot would return with a new body of work before the year comes to an end.

Perhaps, we’ll be waiting until the new year for an album. Fortunately, we aren’t too far away from some new music. 

DJ Dahi recently unveiled the feature list for his upcoming album, which includes appearances from some heavyweights. Vince Staples and Childish Gambino are just a few names that appear on the tracklist, along with Kendrick Lamar. It’s unclear whether Dot will have his own record or if he’s contributing a verse alongside other artists, but whatever he has in store will certainly have people talking.

In addition to Vince, Childish Gambino, and Kendrick, the project will also include appearances from Channel Tres, Moses Sumney, Mez, Amber Mark, Obongjayar, Kurtis Wells, Jesse Boykins III, Baby Rose, Ant Clemons, Foushé, Elmine, Ravyn Lenae, and French Anthony.

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Kendrick Lamar & DJ Dahi’s Track Record

DJ Dahi’s fingerprints are all across hip-hop’s biggest records, but his collaborations with Kendrick Lamar have undoubtedly been special in their own right. He’s behind the production on “Money Trees” and since then, their chemistry has only gotten stronger. Dahi contributed production to five songs on DAMN. including “Loyalty” and “XXX.” He also linked up with Kendrick again on Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, which helped him earn a Producer of the Year nomination at the Grammys. Ultimately, the two have established an amazing rapport and we have to trust that whatever they have up their sleeves on Dahi’s album will uphold the standard they’ve established.

Read More: The 25 Best Rap Albums Of 2026 So Far

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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