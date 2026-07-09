Kendrick Lamar Will Appear On DJ Dahi’s Upcoming Album

It’s been a rather quiet year for Kendrick Lamar, outside of his appearances on Baby Keem’s Casino. While there have been rumblings of a follow-up to GNX, we’ve largely been sitting at the edge of our seats, hoping that K. Dot would return with a new body of work before the year comes to an end.

Perhaps, we’ll be waiting until the new year for an album. Fortunately, we aren’t too far away from some new music.

DJ Dahi recently unveiled the feature list for his upcoming album, which includes appearances from some heavyweights. Vince Staples and Childish Gambino are just a few names that appear on the tracklist, along with Kendrick Lamar. It’s unclear whether Dot will have his own record or if he’s contributing a verse alongside other artists, but whatever he has in store will certainly have people talking.

In addition to Vince, Childish Gambino, and Kendrick, the project will also include appearances from Channel Tres, Moses Sumney, Mez, Amber Mark, Obongjayar, Kurtis Wells, Jesse Boykins III, Baby Rose, Ant Clemons, Foushé, Elmine, Ravyn Lenae, and French Anthony.

Kendrick Lamar & DJ Dahi’s Track Record

DJ Dahi’s fingerprints are all across hip-hop’s biggest records, but his collaborations with Kendrick Lamar have undoubtedly been special in their own right. He’s behind the production on “Money Trees” and since then, their chemistry has only gotten stronger. Dahi contributed production to five songs on DAMN. including “Loyalty” and “XXX.” He also linked up with Kendrick again on Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, which helped him earn a Producer of the Year nomination at the Grammys. Ultimately, the two have established an amazing rapport and we have to trust that whatever they have up their sleeves on Dahi’s album will uphold the standard they’ve established.