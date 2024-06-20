Kendrick Lamar & Jay Rock Made An Instant Classic With "Money Trees"

Kendrick Lamar has made some classics over the years. Overall, his album good kid, m.A.A.d city has some of the best modern hip-hop songs ever made. One could look at a masterpiece like "Sing About Me, I'm Dying Of Thirst" and recognize the talent Kendrick possesses. However, the project is filled to the brim with iconic songs. One of those cuts is none other than "Money Trees" with Jay Rock. Last night at "The Pop Out," Kendrick brought Jay Rock on stage to perform the song, and it has us feeling nostalgic on Throwback Thursday.
This is a track that some believe to be Kendrick's best in his entire career. Moreover, there are others who proclaim this to contain Jay Rock's greatest verse. However you may feel, you cannot deny the impact the song has. As soon as the opening chords come on, you know you are about to be treated to a classic. We can only hope that K-Dot and Jay Rock link up again sometime for another song.
Let us know just how much you love the track "Money Trees" from Kendrick Lamar, in the comments section down below. What is your favorite song off of good kid, m.A.A.d city? Also, did you watch "The Pop Out" last night? What was your favorite part of the entire show? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.
Kendrick Lamar x Jay Rock
Quotable Lyrics:
It go Halle Berry or hallelujah
Pick your poison, tell me what you doin'
Everybody gon' respect the shooter
But the one in front of the gun lives forever
(The one in front of the gun, forever)