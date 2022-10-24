TDE Punch says that Kendrick Lamar added the hook to “m.A.A.d city” just hours before the song, as well as the rest of good kid, m.A.A.d city, was submitted for mastering. The Top Dawg Entertainment boss spoke about one of his favorite memories from the making of the 2012 album on Twitter, over the weekend.

“Man it’s so much to say about that album. We all put everything into it. GKMC was the start. We made our mark in Hip Hop and music in general with that album. I’m forever grateful to have played a part in it,” Punch reflected.

When asked by a fan for his favorite memory from the making of the album, Punch replied: “Can’t think of a favorite. But one memory is Kdot adding the hook part on madd city literally hours before mastering. I think he actually had to send the hook cause [MixedByAli] had left to get it mastered already. So that song was just one verse at first.”

The hook on “m.A.A.d city” has long been a fan-favorite of Lamar’s and is still performed by the Compton rapper at concerts to this day.

“Man down, where you from, n***a? / Fuck who you know — where you from, my n***a? / Where your grandma stay, huh, my n***a? / This m.A.A.d city I run, my n***a,” Lamar raps on the track.

Punch’s comments coincide with good kid, m.A.A.d city‘s 10th anniversary. The album has remained on the Billboard 200 chart throughout the decade.

