TDE Punch Shares An Insightful Defense Of Kendrick Lamar's Polarizing Super Bowl Performance

TDE Punch has come to the defense of Kendrick Lamar as fans on social media have been criticizing the former Top Dawg Entertainment rapper's performance at Super Bowl LIX. As many users have suggested he should've performed more of his hit songs, Punch questioned why hip-hop artists should want to fit into the mainstream in the first place.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he wrote: "Seeing all of the commentary surrounding the Super Bowl performance, it’s showing that we lost sight of what we’ve always fought for… to be who WE ARE as artist of Hip Hop Culture. Since when did we want to fit in with the mainstream?? lol. Sure we want the mainstream platforms, but only to do US. Authentically us. That’s what always made Hip Hop so appealing."

What Songs Did Kendrick Lamar Perform At The Super Bowl?

One fan replied to the TDE boss: "I think social media does a great job of amplifying the negative echo chambers of people’s opinions because thats what keeps people hooked on these platforms... its the most watched, and it was a hip hop artist doing whatever he wanted to do. That’s hip hop and people gave it its due time. Shouts to the entire team!" Punch replied to the post: "Of course. Just speaking on a few comments from prominent Hip Hop voices." Check out his initial post above.