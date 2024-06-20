Kendrick Lamar & Black Hippy Finally Give Fans The Reunion They Dreamed Of At "The Pop Out"

BYGabriel Bras Nevares653 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2013 SXSW Music, Film + Interactive Festival - Day 6
AUSTIN, TX - MARCH 13: Kendrick Lamar, Schoolboy-Q, Jay Rock and Ab-Soul of Black Hippy attend Fader Fort presented by Converse during SXSW on March 13, 2013 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Roger Kisby/Getty Images)
It had been far too long since the TDE super team hit the same stage, and they shared a lot of love for the special concert.

TDE supergroup Black Hippy finally fulfilled fans' dreams and hit the stage together for the first time in a long time at member Kendrick Lamar's "The Pop Out" concert last night (Wednesday, Juneteenth). Of course, the team behind the show promoted it as an event "with friends," so guest appearances and special performances were par the course. Still, a lot of folks assumed that Ken would bring out Baby Keem and recent collaborators as well, but a more skeptical buzz when it came to whether Black Hippy would reunite. In retrospect, assuming that Mr. Morale wouldn't capitalize on this opportunity with his L.A. brothers sounds outright ridiculous.

Moreover, here's how it all went down. First, Jay Rock emerged during Kendrick Lamar's performance of "Money Trees" to deliver one of his best verses ever. Then, Ab-Soul came out to sing the beginning of Kendrick's "6:16 In LA" Drake diss, which he had posted a notable video of doing back when the beef was at a more heightened tension level. Finally, ScHoolboy Q came out to his K.Dot collab "Collard Greens." The quartet stuck around to vibe out to Q's "THat Part" (no Black Hippy remix verses, sadly) and to Ken's "King Kunta."

Read More: Jay Rock Says TDE Compilation Is Coming Soon With Most Of Black Hippy

Black Hippy Returns At Kendrick Lamar's "Pop Out"

Obviously, they all popped out for the multiple performances on "Not Like Us," which was another heartening moment to see. If you remove the context of a Drake diss (a near-impossible task, as the setlist opened with "Euphoria" and also included the "Like That" verse), "The Pop Out" seems like a wholly positive and unitary event. It certainly was so, but Kendrick Lamar made it clear that it wasn't all fun and games, either. After all, duality is a Gemini's best friend.

Also, it was amazing to see some love and renewed respect for Los Angeles legends that the newer generation might be less familiar with. The biggest non-musical example of this is the appearance of Tommy The Clown, an L.A. dance legend that invented the "clowning" dance style that led to "krumping" during the 1992 Rodney King riots. Surely more info and West Coast history will emerge as a result of Kendrick Lamar's "Pop Out." Hopefully more celebrations of the culture can happen throughout the year that aren't tied to PDF file-downloading allegations.

Read More: Jay Rock Shares Update On Black Hippy, Leaving The Door Open For A Reunion

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
recommended content
Osheaga Music And Arts Festival 2015MusicKendrick Lamar's "Pop Out Ken & Friends" Concert: Artists Fans Want To See5.5K
Life Is Beautiful 2023 - Day 2 - PerformanceMusicKendrick Lamar "The Pop Out:" Full Setlist And Surprise Guests869
2013 Paid Dues Independent Hip Hop FestivalMusicKendrick Lamar And Ab-Soul Perform "6:16 In LA" During "Pop Out" Show292
2016 MTV Movie Awards - ShowMusicKendrick Lamar Announces First Show Post-Drake Beef: What We Know About "Ken & Friends" Concert2.5K