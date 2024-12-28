Boosie Badazz Gifts His Manager A LGBTQ-Inspired Diamond Necklace For Christmas

Boosie has created divide with his comments about the community, but he's making it clear he's never had ill will.

Boosie Badazz has not been a friend, or an ally in this case, to the LGBTQ community for years. That's definitely the opinion of many fans and members of the group. Even when he's tried to explain himself, it almost always falls upon deaf ears. To be fair, he doesn't always convey his ideas and thoughts about them in the best way. So, a majority of the blame lands on his shoulders. For example, a couple of months ago, the Baton Rouge, Louisiana native expressed why he doesn't want his openly lesbian daughter bringing her partner to his house.

"Because I don't want it to contaminate her other... It's a generation we raising. I don't want her to contaminate her other six, seven sisters who look up to her. I want them to bring me grandchildren the right way. If I want grandchildren the right way, that's what I'ma stand on." Boosie Badazz continued, "If I don't want my other little girl to look at daddy and say, 'What's that, daddy?' to somebody she looks up to? It's not gonna come around. My grandfather didn't let it, my daddy didn't let it, and I didn't let it."

Boosie Badazz Did Good With This Thoughtful Gift

That led to an understandably enraged response from his daughter, and then a plea from him to forgive him. Overall, it doesn't seem like things are still repaired between them. But right now, Boosie is indirectly sending a message to Iviona and the rest of the community that he's not actually enemy number one. He did so by gifting his openly homosexual manager, Jay Cooper, a very thoughtful and beautiful gift this holiday season.