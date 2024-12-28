Boosie Badazz Gifts His Manager A LGBTQ-Inspired Diamond Necklace For Christmas

BYZachary Horvath875 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Washington Wizards v Atlanta Hawks
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 28: Rapper Boosie Badazz reacts to a basket by the Atlanta Hawks against the Washington Wizards during the first quarter at State Farm Arena on October 28, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Boosie has created divide with his comments about the community, but he's making it clear he's never had ill will.

Boosie Badazz has not been a friend, or an ally in this case, to the LGBTQ community for years. That's definitely the opinion of many fans and members of the group. Even when he's tried to explain himself, it almost always falls upon deaf ears. To be fair, he doesn't always convey his ideas and thoughts about them in the best way. So, a majority of the blame lands on his shoulders. For example, a couple of months ago, the Baton Rouge, Louisiana native expressed why he doesn't want his openly lesbian daughter bringing her partner to his house.

"Because I don't want it to contaminate her other... It's a generation we raising. I don't want her to contaminate her other six, seven sisters who look up to her. I want them to bring me grandchildren the right way. If I want grandchildren the right way, that's what I'ma stand on." Boosie Badazz continued, "If I don't want my other little girl to look at daddy and say, 'What's that, daddy?' to somebody she looks up to? It's not gonna come around. My grandfather didn't let it, my daddy didn't let it, and I didn't let it."

Read More: Retailer Images Surface For Air Jordan 4 "Rare Air"

Boosie Badazz Did Good With This Thoughtful Gift

That led to an understandably enraged response from his daughter, and then a plea from him to forgive him. Overall, it doesn't seem like things are still repaired between them. But right now, Boosie is indirectly sending a message to Iviona and the rest of the community that he's not actually enemy number one. He did so by gifting his openly homosexual manager, Jay Cooper, a very thoughtful and beautiful gift this holiday season.

"Boosie asked what I wanted for Christmas, and I said something to represent the LGBTQ community… This is what I got. 🎄🏳️‍🌈✨ #ChristmasWithPride #Diamondsare4Ever #LGBTQLove," he wrote in the caption. It accompanies a video of a stunning diamond necklace with every jewel paying homage to the LGBTQ flag. Fans were in approval, with one writing, "Love it Jay! Boo did good… this is real nice ❤️🔥😍 💎" It's a nice gesture and a step in the right direction for sure.

Read More: SZA On Track For Chart-Topping Return With "Lana" Following Strong First Week Figures

[Via]

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
...