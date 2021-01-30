diamonds
- SongsKaash Paige Shines Bright With New Song "Diamonds"Kaash Paige gives the fans what they want.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicLil Yachty Balls Out With $1 Million Diamond TeethLil Yachty's latest piece is astronomically expensive.By Alexander Cole
- RelationshipsMoneybagg Yo Gifts Ari Fletcher A Pink, Heart-Shaped Diamond RingMoneybagg Yo recently showed off Ari Fletcher's new birthday bling.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicRick Ross Is Gifting $300,000 In Gold & Diamond Chains At His Car ShowBeing a winner at the Rick Ross Car Show comes is a heavy prize to bear- literally.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- NumbersEminem Is The First & Only Rapper With Two Diamond AlbumsEminem's "The Marshall Mathers LP" and "The Eminem Show" are both diamond.By Aron A.
- MusicLil Uzi Vert's Forehead Diamond Is GoneUnpacking the journey of Lil Uzi Vert's diamond implant.By Paul Barnes
- MusicThe Weeknd Scores First Album In History With 3 Diamond SinglesHis album "Beauty Behind The Madness" reached an incredible milestone in music as the Toronto superstar turned 33 years old.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureQuando Rondo Calls Out YouTuber Who Pranks Him With Fake Diamond TestQuando Rondo wasn't happy with a YouTuber who tried to prank him with a fake diamond test.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureKendrick Lamar's Tiffany & Co. Thorn Crown Features 8,000 DiamondsThe crown of thorns worn by Kendrick Lamar during his Glastonbury set took 10 months to design and features 8,000 diamonds.By Cole Blake
- GramFat Joe Flexes $4Mil Pristine Watch: "Comes With 24-Hour Security"The timepiece is described as being "196 carats of all GIA-certified diamonds."By Erika Marie
- SportsAmari Cooper Cops $120K Worth Of Diamond Dog Tags For TeammatesAmari Cooper blessed the Cowboys' offense with some ice.By Alexander Cole
- GramBeyoncé Defended By Mom Tina Lawson Following Tiffany Diamond CriticismJay-Z and Beyoncé posed for Tiffany as the singer became the first Black woman to pose with the Tiffany diamond that many say was unethically sourced.By Erika Marie
- SportsOdell Beckham Jr Cops $1.8 Million Iced Out TeethOdell Beckham Jr is upgrading his smile.By Alexander Cole
- GossipPost Malone Drops $1.6 Mill On New Teeth, Includes 12 Carat Diamond Fangs: ReportThe singer's new smile will certainly turn heads.By Erika Marie
- GramRich The Kid's $180K Small-Stone Earrings Got Roasted By FansRich The Kid flossed in a big way with his latest $90k-per-ear diamond purchase, but the stones' small size was all people could talk about.By Keenan Higgins
- SportsTom Brady Diamond Card Stuns Collector After Online UnboxingThe Tom Brady card is signed and could be worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureLil Uzi Vert Responds To Cultural Appropriation Accusations: "I'm Not Mimicking Anything"Uzi's multimillion-dollar diamond implant has caused some people to come forward with a few complaints.By Erika Marie
- GramLil Uzi Vert Catches Jokes From Tory Lanez & Heat From Sauce Walka Over DiamondAfter revealing the alleged $24 million dermal piercing in his forehead, everyone has something to say about Uzi's new jewelry.By Erika Marie
- AnticsLil Uzi Vert To Get $24 Million Pink Diamond Placed In His ForeheadUzi has always done things his own way.By Alexander Cole