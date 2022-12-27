Quando Rondo was angry with a YouTuber who tried to prank him with a fake diamond tester during a video shared on social media. In the clip, YouTuber DatBoyQ tried to convince the Georgia rapper that his jewelry was not authentic.

As the results continue to come back negative, Rondo gets flustered.

“Man, lil’ bruh, quit playing with me, man,” he said initially after the results arrived.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 05: Quando Rondo and Fee Banks attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2019 at Cobb Energy Center on October 05, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET)

Afterward, Quando took the YouTuber and his crew to his jeweler, Crescent Jewelers for a real opinion. There, his jewelry is confirmed to be real.

“Where your diamond tester at? They trolling me with they little fake diamond tester. I don’t know what they got going on,” Quando Rondo told the jeweler. “I ain’t gon’ lie, I don’t even know y’all boys. Y’all got that fake-ass diamond tester and shit. Lil’ bruh, y’all playing, n****s gets murked like that. And get laughed at, ‘Ah ha, he dead.'”

The incident comes a month after Rondo shared a collaborative mixtape with NBA YoungBoy, 3860. The project features a sole guest appearance from Lul Timm. It marked YoungBoy’s seventh project of a busy 2022 although it was only Rondo’s first. Speaking about the tape on Never Broke Again Radio, YoungBoy admitted that Rondo is a better rapper than him.

“It’s crazy, I don’t know,” YoungBoy said. “The world be hating so bad, and I be keeping it so gangsta. Man, Quando rap way better than me, and them bitches be hating on my five. I don’t like that twisted ass shit.”

Check out the YouTube prank video featuring Rondo below.

