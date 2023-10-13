Lil Yachty Balls Out With $1 Million Diamond Teeth

Lil Yachty has been having an incredible year thus far. Overall, it feels like we have been saying that a lot. However, it is a true statement. His psychedelic rock album Let's Start Here proved to be a huge hit amongst fans. Furthermore, he has been doing some great work with other artists. For instance, he is a pretty massive fixture on Drake's new album, For All The Dogs. He appears on a track while also being credited on other songs with writing credits. Needless to say, he is putting in work.

Fans are extremely excited to see what Yachty is going to do next. Of course, he is an artist who is consistently evolving his sound. Having said that, one could predict that his next project will sound nothing like anything else he has put out previously. In between projects, Yachty is looking to simply enjoy life and treat himself to simpler pleasures. For instance, he recently took to social media where he showed off his latest acquision.

Lil Yachty With A Heavy Flex

In the video above, you can see that this acquisition was some diamond teeth. The new grill includes 16-carat diamonds and they cost a grand total of over $1 million. This is a massive price to pay for just a few diamonds. However, Yachty is wearing them well. Furthermore, after such a successful year, sometimes, you just have to come out and treat yourself a little bit. At this point, it is clear to everyone in the music world that he has earned this moment.

Hopefully, we hear more about Yachty's future musical endeavors, very soon. Until then, be sure to keep it locked to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the music world. Additionally, let us know what you think of these new grills, in the comments section below. What is the most you've ever paid for some jewelry?

