Lil Yachty Balls Out With $1 Million Diamond Teeth

Lil Yachty’s latest piece is astronomically expensive.

BYAlexander Cole
Lil Yachty Balls Out With $1 Million Diamond Teeth

Lil Yachty has been having an incredible year thus far. Overall, it feels like we have been saying that a lot. However, it is a true statement. His psychedelic rock album Let's Start Here proved to be a huge hit amongst fans. Furthermore, he has been doing some great work with other artists. For instance, he is a pretty massive fixture on Drake's new album, For All The Dogs. He appears on a track while also being credited on other songs with writing credits. Needless to say, he is putting in work.

Fans are extremely excited to see what Yachty is going to do next. Of course, he is an artist who is consistently evolving his sound. Having said that, one could predict that his next project will sound nothing like anything else he has put out previously. In between projects, Yachty is looking to simply enjoy life and treat himself to simpler pleasures. For instance, he recently took to social media where he showed off his latest acquision.

Read More: Lil Yachty & J. Cole Are Our “Fire Emoji” Playlist Update’s “Secret Recipe”

Lil Yachty With A Heavy Flex

In the video above, you can see that this acquisition was some diamond teeth. The new grill includes 16-carat diamonds and they cost a grand total of over $1 million. This is a massive price to pay for just a few diamonds. However, Yachty is wearing them well. Furthermore, after such a successful year, sometimes, you just have to come out and treat yourself a little bit. At this point, it is clear to everyone in the music world that he has earned this moment.

Hopefully, we hear more about Yachty's future musical endeavors, very soon. Until then, be sure to keep it locked to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the music world. Additionally, let us know what you think of these new grills, in the comments section below. What is the most you've ever paid for some jewelry?

Read More: Lil Yachty Reflects On Drake Friendship & Their Different Creative Processes

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.