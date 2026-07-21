DJ Akademiks has been consistent when it comes to commenting on the rift between Jay-Z and Drake. Overall, the tension between these two artists has been bubbling for some time, and fans do not know what to make of it. Based on recent freestyles and even bars on ICEMAN, there is this feeling that a new rap beef could be launched very soon.

However, not everyone is totally in the know as it pertains to how this beef started. Some think that this is just simply two heavyweights going at it because they want to be on top. Meanwhile, others see it as an ideological divide within the hip-hop world.

During a recent stream, DJ Akademiks made the claim that this is something that goes back a decade. While speaking to a music executive, the commentator was told that Jay-Z's issues with Drake began when the Canadian megastar declined an offer to join Tidal. Famously, Drake joined Apple Music instead.

DJ Akademiks On Drake vs. Jay-Z

While this is an interesting explanation, it does not account for the fact that Jay still featured on two of Drake's songs after the fact. If tensions were really that high a decade ago, then it seems unlikely that the two would want to collaborate.

That said, it remains clear that as it stands today, Jay and Drake find themselves at odds with one another. Whether or not this culminates in more subliminal shots, or even a pointed diss track, still very much remains to be seen.