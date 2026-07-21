DJ Akademiks Reveals The Alleged Real Reason Behind Jay-Z's Beef With Drake

BY Alexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Culture's Most Influential Icons attend Complex's Inaugural List[ed] Event
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 24: DJ Akademiks attends Complex's inaugural List[ed] event at Zaytinya on October 24, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Complex)
DJ Akademiks claims to have spoken to a music executive who allegedly knows the real reason behind Drake and Jay-Z's beef.

DJ Akademiks has been consistent when it comes to commenting on the rift between Jay-Z and Drake. Overall, the tension between these two artists has been bubbling for some time, and fans do not know what to make of it. Based on recent freestyles and even bars on ICEMAN, there is this feeling that a new rap beef could be launched very soon.

However, not everyone is totally in the know as it pertains to how this beef started. Some think that this is just simply two heavyweights going at it because they want to be on top. Meanwhile, others see it as an ideological divide within the hip-hop world.

During a recent stream, DJ Akademiks made the claim that this is something that goes back a decade. While speaking to a music executive, the commentator was told that Jay-Z's issues with Drake began when the Canadian megastar declined an offer to join Tidal. Famously, Drake joined Apple Music instead.

Read More: Inside Donald Trump's History Of Pardons & Commutations In Hip Hop

DJ Akademiks On Drake vs. Jay-Z

While this is an interesting explanation, it does not account for the fact that Jay still featured on two of Drake's songs after the fact. If tensions were really that high a decade ago, then it seems unlikely that the two would want to collaborate.

That said, it remains clear that as it stands today, Jay and Drake find themselves at odds with one another. Whether or not this culminates in more subliminal shots, or even a pointed diss track, still very much remains to be seen.

What we do know is that Drake has never ducked a battle. Even after losing to Kendrick, we could still very much see him dive into a battle with Jay-Z.

Read More: Future "The Real Me" Review

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
JAY-Z At Webster Hall Music DJ Akademiks Claims That Cam'ron Beat Jay-Z In 2000s Rap Battle
Drake Boy Meets World Tour - Sydney Music DJ Akademiks Claims Drake Has A Kendrick Lamar Sneak Diss Ready
66th GRAMMY Awards - Show Music Jay-Z Believes Drake & Kendrick Lamar's Beef Is Proof That Battling Has Gone Too Far
NBA: Oklahoma City Thunder at Toronto Raptors Music DJ Akademiks Is Looking Compromised After His Spotify Wrapped Puts Kendrick Lamar Over Drake
Comments 1