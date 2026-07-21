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Drake Jay-Z Beef
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DJ Akademiks Reveals The Alleged Real Reason Behind Jay-Z's Beef With Drake
DJ Akademiks claims to have spoken to a music executive who allegedly knows the real reason behind Drake and Jay-Z's beef.
By
Alexander Cole
July 21, 2026