DJ Akademiks Releases Full Drake & JAŸ-Z Debate With Charlamagne Tha God

DJ Akademiks has an alternate Akademiks TV page run by George Nguyen or "Grand Wizard," something Charlamagne Tha God has been very critical of. They are accused of allegedly botting streams for Drake amid other controversies, but Ak has similar criticisms of Charlamagne regarding JAŸ-Z and Roc Nation. More specifically, they're about Tha God's alleged financial ties to the Roc's Times Square casino bid and bias against Drizzy in media coverage.

They have a lot to hash out, and Akademiks recently shared the start of that process. The two hip-hop commentators sat down for a nearly three-hour conversation on all these topics and more, which Ak posted to his YouTube page today (Saturday, July 11).

While the two didn't exactly reach a middle ground, understanding, or compromise, they made their points clear. Ak thinks Charlamagne is a hypocrite for how he defends Hov and criticizes the 6ix God, whereas The Breakfast Club's host is more concerned about Stake lawsuits than business partnerships.

They also debated about Jay's TIDAL deal, scrutiny over a website Tha God called a reputable source, and a whole lot more. It's a long and often grueling conversation thanks to the seriousness and drama with which they talk about these issues. But it's also a rare meeting between two ideological oppositions in hip-hop media, something which might grow into more fruitful, productive, and collective trends.

Charlamagne Tha God & DJ Akademiks Debate

Previously, DJ Akademiks chastised Charlamagne Tha God for how he covered the aforementioned Stake-related lawsuits involving Drake. He believes the radio host showed bias in his coverage and spoke hypocritically about gambling and financial duties.

Charlamagne Tha God's issues with DJ Akademiks' media presence has more to do with George Nguyen and the Akademiks TV page. Similarly, there are accusations of bias and unfair reporting, but it seems like they can't realize they are fighting about pretty much the same things.