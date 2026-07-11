DJ Akademiks Releases Full Drake & JAŸ-Z Debate With Charlamagne Tha God

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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DJ Akademiks Full Drake Jay Z Debate Charlamagne Tha God
Apr 5, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Charlamagne tha God in attendance during South Carolina Gamecocks game against the UCLA Bruins in the National Championship game of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
DJ Akademiks and Charlamagne Tha God have been feuding over alleged Roc Nation ties, JAŸ-Z and Drake biases, botting claims, and more.

DJ Akademiks has an alternate Akademiks TV page run by George Nguyen or "Grand Wizard," something Charlamagne Tha God has been very critical of. They are accused of allegedly botting streams for Drake amid other controversies, but Ak has similar criticisms of Charlamagne regarding JAŸ-Z and Roc Nation. More specifically, they're about Tha God's alleged financial ties to the Roc's Times Square casino bid and bias against Drizzy in media coverage.

They have a lot to hash out, and Akademiks recently shared the start of that process. The two hip-hop commentators sat down for a nearly three-hour conversation on all these topics and more, which Ak posted to his YouTube page today (Saturday, July 11).

While the two didn't exactly reach a middle ground, understanding, or compromise, they made their points clear. Ak thinks Charlamagne is a hypocrite for how he defends Hov and criticizes the 6ix God, whereas The Breakfast Club's host is more concerned about Stake lawsuits than business partnerships.

They also debated about Jay's TIDAL deal, scrutiny over a website Tha God called a reputable source, and a whole lot more. It's a long and often grueling conversation thanks to the seriousness and drama with which they talk about these issues. But it's also a rare meeting between two ideological oppositions in hip-hop media, something which might grow into more fruitful, productive, and collective trends.

Read More: Is Yung Miami’s “Spend Dat” Bad For Hip-Hop?

Charlamagne Tha God & DJ Akademiks Debate

Previously, DJ Akademiks chastised Charlamagne Tha God for how he covered the aforementioned Stake-related lawsuits involving Drake. He believes the radio host showed bias in his coverage and spoke hypocritically about gambling and financial duties.

Charlamagne Tha God's issues with DJ Akademiks' media presence has more to do with George Nguyen and the Akademiks TV page. Similarly, there are accusations of bias and unfair reporting, but it seems like they can't realize they are fighting about pretty much the same things.

As such, we will see if this situation ever finds clarity or resolution within this media context. In terms of the folks these commentators are accusing each other of favorably covering, they will probably never bury the hatchet ever again.

Read More: Five Guests We Want JAŸ-Z To Bring Out During His Yankee Stadium Shows

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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