Wack 100 Is Ready To Go To War Against Charlamagne Tha God On Akademiks' Behalf

Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Akademiks are currently at odds with one another. Overall, this beef has mostly played out through Akademiks TV, which is run by someone Akademiks knows in Australia.

Akademiks is on the side of Drake, while Charlamagne appears to be on the side of Jay-Z and Roc Nation. This has somehow led to a rap media beef that appears to be accelerating at a rapid pace. The interesting thing about it is that Akademiks and Charlamagne are a case of mentee and mentor. Even Ak will tell you that if it weren't for Charlamagne, he wouldn't exist.

That said, Wack 100 has officially decided to join the battle. During DJ Akademiks' most recent live stream, Wack stated that he has a bomb that could end Charlamagne right here, right now. As you will see, Akademiks isn't so interested in that strategy right now.

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Wack 100 Goes to Bat For DJ Akademiks

Wack 100 then went on to say that he knows the individuals who infamously jumped Charlamagne outside of the radio station. This is a clip that gets replayed on the internet every so often. Akademiks couldn't help but laugh and shake his head at Wack 100, who is known to embellish his stories at times.

Based on Akademiks' interaction with Wack 100, it seems clear that he wishes this Charlamagne situation would go away. He has too much love for Charlamagne to really keep this going.

In the past, we've seen Akademiks keep up his feuds with Shy Glizzy, Vic Mensa, and Rory & Mal. However, with Charlamagne, the seething hatred just isn't there. In due time, we imagine these two will make up, and get back on friendly terms.