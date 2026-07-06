Wack 100 Accuses Charlamagne Tha God Of Trying To Sabotage DJ Envy

With DJ Akademiks going after Charlamagne Tha God, Wack 100 has been looking to make an impact. Last week, he told Akademiks that he was ready to jump in and deliver some top-secret information if called upon.

Wack has always been one to dangle confidential information in front of the internet. When it comes to Charlamagne, Wack has been teasing a "bomb" of sorts. Presumably, information that could ruin Charlamagne and some of his business relationships.

During a recent appearance on No Jumper, Wack 100 began disseminating some of that alleged information. However, the source on these allegations is dubious at best.

In the clip below, Wack says he knows someone who knows Charlamagne. They claim that, in the past, Charlamagne attempted to sabotage DJ Envy during contract negotiations. The source alleges Charlamagne didn't like how much Envy was making and was doing everything he could to make more.

Wack 100 Talks The Breakfast Club

Wack 100 then says the source told him that he tried to get Envy and Angela Yee replaced. He subsequently went on to say that Envy was only rich because of a lawsuit, and that Charlamagne had been making more than him from the jump.

All of this information comes from a source that Wack refuses to name. In the clip, Wack also accuses Charlamagne of infringing upon his former bodyguard Wax, who tried to open a Butcher's shop, but couldn't.

These allegations are completely unverified, and in the comments section to the tweet above, most fans are calling this out as an alleged smear campaign. "Wack got called in for the Charlamagne slander campaign.. About to be a lot more of this for a few weeks," one person wrote. "This is horse poop. DJ Envy bought Mary J Blige house. Because she owed back taxes and was going to/or lost it due to the tax issue and Envy came up and got it cheap," said another.

Only time will tell whether or not Charlamagne responds.