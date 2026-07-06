Wack 100 Accuses Charlamagne Tha God Of Trying To Sabotage DJ Envy

BY Alexander Cole
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NCAA Womens Basketball: Final Four National Championship-South Carolina at UCLA
Apr 5, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Charlamagne tha God in attendance during South Carolina Gamecocks game against the UCLA Bruins in the National Championship game of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Wack 100 was on "No Jumper' over the weekend, where he offered some allegations against Charlamagne Tha God.

With DJ Akademiks going after Charlamagne Tha God, Wack 100 has been looking to make an impact. Last week, he told Akademiks that he was ready to jump in and deliver some top-secret information if called upon.

Wack has always been one to dangle confidential information in front of the internet. When it comes to Charlamagne, Wack has been teasing a "bomb" of sorts. Presumably, information that could ruin Charlamagne and some of his business relationships.

During a recent appearance on No Jumper, Wack 100 began disseminating some of that alleged information. However, the source on these allegations is dubious at best.

In the clip below, Wack says he knows someone who knows Charlamagne. They claim that, in the past, Charlamagne attempted to sabotage DJ Envy during contract negotiations. The source alleges Charlamagne didn't like how much Envy was making and was doing everything he could to make more.

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Wack 100 Talks The Breakfast Club

Wack 100 then says the source told him that he tried to get Envy and Angela Yee replaced. He subsequently went on to say that Envy was only rich because of a lawsuit, and that Charlamagne had been making more than him from the jump.

All of this information comes from a source that Wack refuses to name. In the clip, Wack also accuses Charlamagne of infringing upon his former bodyguard Wax, who tried to open a Butcher's shop, but couldn't.

These allegations are completely unverified, and in the comments section to the tweet above, most fans are calling this out as an alleged smear campaign. "Wack got called in for the Charlamagne slander campaign.. About to be a lot more of this for a few weeks," one person wrote. "This is horse poop. DJ Envy bought Mary J Blige house. Because she owed back taxes and was going to/or lost it due to the tax issue and Envy came up and got it cheap," said another.

Only time will tell whether or not Charlamagne responds.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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