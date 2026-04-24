Tense Video Shows Wack 100 Being Restrained From Fighting On "No Jumper"

BY Zachary Horvath
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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 23: Wack 100 attends Zeus Network "BADDIES USA" & "CHEST OUT" premiere at Academy LA on November 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for The Zeus Network)
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Wack 100 has had a lot of heated moments on No Jumper and this latest one almost led to some physical blows being traded.

Wack 100 and Adam22 are business partners and have been for quite a long time. Sometimes, though, their friendship has been tested and that was the case yesterday. During the filming of a new episode, the former had to be held back and calmed down from going after another guest on No Jumper.

The first of two clips caught by joebuddenclips, shows the talent manager screaming at the guest known as Mooseman online. He proceeds to walk aggressively towards him and then throw his hat on the ground in a fit of rage.

Luckily, Adam22 stood in between Wack and Mooseman, so it didn't escalate beyond a shouting match. However, based on his body language and overall aggression, Wack was ready to throw down.

It seems this fight started over what Wack perceived as blatant disrespect from Mooseman. Allegedly, the latter was staring daggers at the former and made some slick remarks.

Moose was pretty understanding all things considered. But from his perspective, he viewed his actions from a "podcasting" lense. It seems he means he was just trying to have some fun and make content with Adam22 and Wack 100.

But the overarching disconnect is that these two supposedly don't know each other like that. As a result, Wack 100 felt he was trying to test his manhood while Moose was allegedly trying to do nothing of the sort.

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Wack 100 & Adam22's Complicated History

In the end, it appears that after talking things out more in the second clip, the two men had a better understanding of the situation. But still Wack 100 made sure to remind him who he is and what he stands on.

Overall, this tense argument pretty much sums up how the manager and Adam22 have grown their brand as one. This isn't to say that they fabricate situations like these just because, but they have built a strong following on controversy.

Last year featured some moments like these, with one example being a fight that broke out between two groups outside of the No Jumper studio. Wack was allegedly involved in some shape or form and despite this, Adam was steadfast that no violence inside or near the studio wasn't going to be tolerated.

Wack didn't take kindly to his rules saying in part, "Why you couldn't be a man, the man you say you are?It don't work that way. I don't go away easy homie. Yeah, I'm an exposer. I got your message. I got your little instructions. But that don't mean I gotta agree to it or hear it."

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About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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