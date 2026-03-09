Adam22 Accuses Wack 100 Of Pushing Propaganda Against Nipsey Hussle & Blacc Sam

Wack 100 is a controversial figure in the world of West Coast hip-hop. He is a manager for numerous artists, who always seems to find himself at the center of controversy. Through No Jumper, he is able to air out some of his grievances, and in the process, those grievances end up being exacerbated further.

Case in point, Wack was on No Jumper this past weekend, where he spoke about Nipsey Hussle, his brother Blacc Sam, and the Rocstar2800 situation from last year. Overall, it was a conversation that got a bit heated, especially as Adam challenged Wack.

At the beginning of the clip, Wack 100 made the claim that Blacc Sam has police officers patrolling the new Marathon Burger spots. He claims the cops are making it difficult for patrons to enjoy their burgers and milkshakes. It's an odd claim, and one that Adam was quick to challenge, noting that the locations are always full.

Wack then went on to say that he allegedly has some information on Blacc Sam, and that Nip's brother currently has it out for him.

Wack 100 On Blacc Sam

For instance, Wack claims to have heard some things from Rocstar2800. He then claims he has his team researching a police report, accusing Blacc Sam of being in an officer-involved shooting. Wack says this does not seem right and is supposedly trying to get to the bottom of it.

Adam feels as though Wack is engaging in some sort of anti-Nipsey Hussle and Blacc Sam propaganda. Based on the 12-minute clip above, it feels as though Wack 100 has it out for Blacc Sam and is making his rivalry crystal clear.