rocstar2800
Pop Culture
Wack 100 Confronts Rocstar2800 Over Fight With Blacc Sam At Nipsey Hussle's Marathon Burger
Wack 100 popped off on Rocstar2800 for his run-in with Nipsey Hussle's brother Blacc Sam, although his instigation wasn't very welcome.
By
Gabriel Bras Nevares
7 hrs ago
2.4K Views
Music
Blacc Sam Gets Into Heated Argument With West Blvd Crip Rocstar2800 During Marathon Burger Grand Opening
Several videos on social media show Blacc Sam was involved in a fiery exchange during the opening of his new restaurant, Marathon Burger.
By
Cole Blake
8 hrs ago
2.4K Views