Wack 100 Uses Alec Baldwin To Highlight A Double Standard With Rappers

BY Cole Blake
Prolific Presents The Game "Born To Rap" Listening Event During BET Weekend
HOLLYWOOD, CA - JUNE 21: Wack 100 attends Prolific Presents The Game "Born To Rap" listening event during BET Weekend at Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel on June 21, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
Alec Baldwin had charges of involuntary manslaughter dismissed regarding the shooting on the set of "Rust."

Wack 100 says that the 2021 shooting involving Alec Baldwin, for which charges of involuntary manslaughter were dropped, shows a double standard in the way the public perceives gun violence involving actors and rappers. He explained his reasoning while speaking with Adam22 on No Jumper.

After a debate over violent lyrics in hip-hop, Wack brought up Baldwin, whom Adam defended. To play devil's advocate, Wack countered: "The bottom line is he's responsible for making sure these guns are prop guns," he said. "... Don't no live round mysteriously show up on a set. That's premeditated. One of your people is responsible for bringing a live round in and loading it in his firearm."

"Literally nobody else on the face of the planet thinks that was premeditated besides you," Adam responded. "I'm not gonna get suckered into this... You probably never thought about this until five seconds ago."

Fans on social media have been having mixed reactions to the argument. "At first I was like 😅 but then when I thought about 🤔 he’s correct it’s a movie set why would live rounds be on a set where they are pretending to shoot people. Definitely done with some intention," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another added: "This might be the dumbest conversation ever. I never realized Wack was this dense. Or maybe this is the depths he'll sink to in order to go viral and get a check."

Read More: Wack 100 Threatens To Take Legal Action Against Big U Over Snitching Allegations

Alec Baldwin's "Rust" Shooting

As for Alec Baldwin, he fired a live round from a revolver that he was using as a prop on set during the filming of the movie, Rust, in 2021. He was later charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter, for which he pleaded not guilty. The case was eventually dropped after a judge ruled that authorities withheld evidence from the defense regarding a set of bullets in an "intentional and deliberate" manner.

Rust eventually hit theaters in May 2025, grossing just $26,831 against a budget of $8 million. It also starred Patrick Scott McDermott, Josh Hopkins, Frances Fisher, and Travis Fimmel.

Read More: Wack 100 Checks DJ Akademiks Over Blueface Theft Allegations

