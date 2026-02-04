Wack 100 Checks DJ Akademiks Over Blueface Theft Allegations

BY Caroline Fisher
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Wack 100 Checks DJ Akademiks Blueface
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 23: Wack 100 attends Zeus Network "BADDIES USA" &amp; "CHEST OUT" premiere at Academy LA on November 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for The Zeus Network)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Recently, DJ Akademiks accused Wack 100 of stealing money from Blueface, prompting the music manager to set the record straight.

Recently, DJ Akademiks accused Wack 100 of stealing money from Blueface, prompting a passionate response. During an episode of the No Jumper podcast this week, the music manager argued that Ak doesn't know what he's talking about and is getting the facts all wrong.

"Blueface was signed to Cash Money West. Cash Money West is owned by who?" he asked, prompting Adam22 to say Birdman. "I just oversaw that division. What are you talking about? I think Ak, in his defense, people just get to talking and saying sh*t."

"If Blueface gets a $250K cash advance from the label, and let's say I'm the label, that's his $250K. I don't get none of that," Wack continued. "Then I still got to go do everything else that got to get done for the project."

He went on to say that he told DJ Akademiks to clear things up publicly. Unfortunately, the personality has been dodging him ever since. He also noted how he thought he and Ak were friends, and was confused when he learned about his accusations.

Read More: Wack 100 Accuses Jason Luv Of Avoiding Blueface Fight

Does DJ Akademiks Have Beef With Blueface?

"He knows he's never done a contract," he concluded. "He been quiet on me for like two days." While Wack was under the impression that he and Akademiks were on good terms, Blueface has been at odds with the streamer for years.

Just last month, Blueface claimed that artists shouldn't take advice from Ak if they want to be successful, and called him out for constantly changing his mind. In response, Akademiks reminded him that he once said rappers shouldn't do too many streams, then took part in several of them.

"Did you forget?" he asked. "Don't tell me you got another concussion from Chrisean Rock, or maybe the new golden retriever may have given you a concussion. 'Cause you're saying the same damn thing that I did."

Read More: Wack 100 Accuses Glasses Malone Of Clout Chasing Off Adin Ross

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
BluefaceAkademiksBeef Relationships Blueface & DJ Akademiks Beefing Because Rapper Slept With Podcaster’s Girl, Wack 100 Alleges
DJ Kayslay "Hocus Pocus" Video Shoot Featuring A Boogie, Blue Face &amp; MoneyBagg Yo Music Wack 100 Claims DJ Akademiks Wanted To Commit Self-Harm After Grooming Scandal
Wack 100 DJ Akademiks Police Questioned Big U Hip Hop News Music Wack 100 Claps Back At DJ Akademiks For Claiming Police Questioned Wack Over Big U Case
Saucy Santana Wack 100 Beef DJ Akademiks ZellSwag Reactions Hip Hop News Music DJ Akademiks & Saucy Santana's Boo ZellSwag React To Wack 100 Heating Beef Up
Comments 0