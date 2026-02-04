Wack 100 Checks DJ Akademiks Over Blueface Theft Allegations

Recently, DJ Akademiks accused Wack 100 of stealing money from Blueface, prompting a passionate response. During an episode of the No Jumper podcast this week, the music manager argued that Ak doesn't know what he's talking about and is getting the facts all wrong.

"Blueface was signed to Cash Money West. Cash Money West is owned by who?" he asked, prompting Adam22 to say Birdman. "I just oversaw that division. What are you talking about? I think Ak, in his defense, people just get to talking and saying sh*t."

"If Blueface gets a $250K cash advance from the label, and let's say I'm the label, that's his $250K. I don't get none of that," Wack continued. "Then I still got to go do everything else that got to get done for the project."

He went on to say that he told DJ Akademiks to clear things up publicly. Unfortunately, the personality has been dodging him ever since. He also noted how he thought he and Ak were friends, and was confused when he learned about his accusations.

Does DJ Akademiks Have Beef With Blueface?

"He knows he's never done a contract," he concluded. "He been quiet on me for like two days." While Wack was under the impression that he and Akademiks were on good terms, Blueface has been at odds with the streamer for years.

Just last month, Blueface claimed that artists shouldn't take advice from Ak if they want to be successful, and called him out for constantly changing his mind. In response, Akademiks reminded him that he once said rappers shouldn't do too many streams, then took part in several of them.

"Did you forget?" he asked. "Don't tell me you got another concussion from Chrisean Rock, or maybe the new golden retriever may have given you a concussion. 'Cause you're saying the same damn thing that I did."