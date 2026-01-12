Wack 100 Accuses Glasses Malone Of Clout Chasing Off Adin Ross

Wack 100 recently sat down with Adam22, where he had some unique insights on the Glasses Malone and Adin Ross situation.

One of the biggest stories in hip-hop last week was the animosity between Adin Ross and Doechii. For the most part, it is a one-sided beef. Ross has taken Doechii's lyrics to heart, and he can't stop hurling insults. Meanwhile, artists in the hip-hop space have taken issue with the streamer.

Among those artists is Glasses Malone, who has let Ross know on numerous occasions that he will escalate things if Ross continues to be disrespectful. Ross doesn't seem to care and continues to taunt Glasses and even Joe Budden.

Ross has a few defenders on this issue, including Wack 100, who has been adamant about Adin Ross being a good guy. In fact, Wack was on No Jumper this past weekend and offered up his take on the situation.

While Adam felt like Adin was taking things a bit too far, Wack says Ross was well within his rights to get a bit angry. It was a bit of a surprising take, especially when you consider what Wack thinks of Glasses Malone right now.

Wack 100 Had a Message for Glasses Malone

Essentially, Wack is accusing Glasses Malone of trying to chase clout off Ross' name. It's not the type of take you would expect from Wack, especially when you consider how Glasses is a respected West Coast artist. Wack has often been harsh with people he deems as "culture vultures."

Regardless, Wack seems to be a staunch defender of Adin, who is under fire from hip-hop purists, and understandably so. The debates about Ross over the past week or so have been interesting, to say the absolute least.

Ross has been completely irrelevant towards hip-hop and its artists. His attitude on the matter has yet to change, and it probably never will. At the end of the day, he has the backing of someone like Drake, which does, in fact, go a long way.

Only time will tell whether or not Adin and Glasses are able to make peace.

