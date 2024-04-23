Alec Baldwin Smacked Protestors Phone Out Of Her Hand After Coffee-Shop Confrontation

Alec Baldwin is shown slapping the phone of a pro-Palestine demonstrator who approached him in a coffee shop in New York in a new video. The video was shared on social media by an interview show that supports protests against Israel’s actions in Gaza. Alec Baldwin can be seen getting increasingly irritated by the confrontation in the coffee shop. Alec Baldwin's reaction and the confrontation have sparked quite a stir on social media.

Baldwin has recently pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter after a grand jury indicted him for his involvement in the accidental death on the set of Rust. The cinematographer of his film Rust was accidentally shot by a pro-gun that was loaded with live ammunition. Baldwin has been on trial for his alleged involvement in the tragic story. The allegations and charges were initially withdrawn. But earlier this year, a grand jury decided to re-indict the renowned actor. An FBI report indicating that Baldwin's gun could not have fired without the trigger being pressed is a significant piece of evidence that the motion opposes.

Alec Baldwin Gets Heated In Exchange With Protestor

Baldwin refused the protestor's demands to say "free Palestine” and asked the coffee shop employees to call the police. Baldwin then opened and held the door for the protestors and gestured for them to leave the establishment. The protestor continued her contraction of the famous actor, and Baldwin continued to gesture for them to leave. Baldwin asked the protestor, “Can you do me one quick favor?” then smacking her phone out of her hand. The protestor repeatedly asked, “Free Palestine, Alec, just one time, and I’ll leave you alone. I’ll leave you alone, I swear, just say free Palestine one time.” The protestor also brought up Baldwin's current legal troubles, being charged with manslaughter.

Baldwin has had run-ins with pro-Palestine protestors before, which is probably why he was confronted in the coffee shop. In December, Baldwin did the confronting as he angrily went up to protesters in Manhattan, telling them to "shut the f--- up.” Baldwin was then escorted away by the police at the rally. As Baldwin was led away by police, the crowds started asking him about the Rust shooting, mocking the actor's involvement. Overall, Baldwin is involved in another negative situation.

