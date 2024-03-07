"Rust" Armorer Found Guilty, Mugshot Released

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the armorer on the now-infamous Alec Baldwin film Rust, has been found guilty for her role in the on-set death of a cinematographer. The 26-year-old was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter, which carries a potential sentence of 18 months in prison and a $5000 fine. However, Guiterrez-Reed was found not guilty on an evidence tampering charge. A date has not been set for her sentencing.

Gutierrez-Reed's role in the death of Halyna Hutchins was largely one of negligence. The prosecution accused her of unknowingly bringing live ammunition to set. It reportedly remained there for 12 days before the fatal shooting. Prosecutors argued that Gutierrez-Reed's job, if done correctly, should have spotted the mistake and removed the ammunition well before tragedy struck. Overall, the armorer was lambasted for her failings when it came to gun safety and other basic tenets of her job. Gutierrez-Reed is expected to appeal the decision.

Read More: Alec Baldwin Reportedly "Scolds" Server At PEN America Gala

Alec Baldwin Enters Plea In Rust Manslaughter Case

However, more convictions in the set death could be on the way. Alec Baldwin pled not guilty to a charge of involuntary manslaughter in New Mexico in January. Baldwin's plea came after a grand jury chose to indict Baldwin over the death of a cinematographer on the set of the Western film Rust, for which Baldwin is also a producer. The grand jury chose to indict Baldwin on similar charges to ones that prosecutors initially dropped in April of last year.

The renewed indictment stems from a new gun analysis that was presented to the grand jury in Santa Fe. Baldwin has claimed that he pulled back the hammer on the replica firearm but did not pull the trigger. Baldwin will remain free pending trial but is prohibited from owning firearms, consuming alcohol, and leaving the country. He is also allowed limited contact with other members of the Rust crew for the purposes of promotion. Baldwin's trial has been set for July. The film is yet to receive a release date.

Read More: Alec Baldwin Net Worth 2024: What Is The Hollywood Star Worth?

[via]