Rust
- MoviesAlec Baldwin Net Worth 2024: What Is The Hollywood Star Worth?Explore Alec Baldwin's journey to a $70 million net worth, from Hollywood success to recent controversies.By Axl Banks
- Pop CultureAlec Baldwin Possibly Facing "Rust" Set Death Charges AgainNew evidence reportedly contradicts Baldwin's testimony.By Ben Mock
- Pop Culture"Rust" Is Back In Motion With A New ArmorerThe movie is still in development.By James Jones
- Pop CultureAlec Baldwin Holds Rifle On "Rust" Set After Criminal Charges DroppedAlec Baldwin is back on the set of "Rust."By Cole Blake
- MoviesAlec Baldwin Pleads Not Guilty In "Rust" CaseAlec Baldwin has pleaded not guilty in the "Rust" case, thus waiving his mandated court appearance on Friday. By Emily Burr
- Movies"Rust" To Continue Filming, Will Honor Halyna HutchinsHalyna Hutchins' memory will be honored.By Emily Burr
- Pop CultureAlec Baldwin's "Rust" Shooting Charges Don't Include Director Joel SouzaThe District Attorney believes that the actor didn't intend to hurt anyone in the incident. Rather, the charges he's facing for Halyna Hutchins' tragic death are rooted in perceived recklessness.By Hayley Hynes
- MoviesAlec Baldwin Says Halyna Hutchins Told Him To Cock The Gun In "Rust" ShootingAlec Baldwin says that "Rust" cinematographer Halyna Hutchins told him to cock the gun before he shot it.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureAlec Baldwin Offers Emotional Thank You Message To His SupportersAlec Baldwin received hundreds of messages following the accidental shooting death of Halyna Hutchins.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureAlec Baldwin Is "Partly Responsible" For Halyna Hutchins Death, Says Her FatherBlame continues to be shifted regarding the shooting on the set of "Rust," but following Baldwin's recent interview, the victim's father has questions.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureAlec Baldwin Discusses "Rust" Shooting At LengthAlec Baldwin discussed the shooting on the set of "Rust" during a lengthy new interview with ABC.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureAlec Baldwin Claims He "Didn't Pull The Trigger" In Fatal "Rust" Film ShootingIn his first in-depth interview about the tragedy that killed filmmaker Halyna Hutchins, Baldwin speaks openly about his involvement.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureDaniel Baldwin Claims Brother Alec Baldwin Is Being Targeted Over Political ViewsDaniel claims actors are "idiots" on set and it is the armorer's responsibility to ensure the safety of weapons.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureAlec Baldwin, Armorer & More Sued By "Rust" Gaffer Serge Svetnoy"Rust" gaffer Serge Svetnoy has named Alec Baldwin in a lawsuit that accuses several parties of negligence.By Joshua Robinson
- Pop CultureIreland Baldwin Defends Travis Scott Amid Astroworld Backlash: "It's Not [His] Fault"She criticized the public for spreading "misinformation" about her father, Alec Baldwin, as well as Scott.By Erika Marie
- Pop Culture"Rust" Crew Member May Lose Arm After Poisonous Spider BiteThe "Rust" crew member is in danger of losing an arm. By Taylor McCloud
- MoviesDwayne Johnson Says His Production Company Will No Longer Use Real GunsDwayne Johnson says that his production company will no longer use real guns on set.By Cole Blake