Over a year after cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins tragically lost her life on the film set of Rust, Alec Baldwin – who set off the deadly weapon – is facing charges of involuntary manslaughter. The reactions to this news are incredibly polarizing. Some are insisting that the 30 Rock alum doesn’t deserve the potential punishment.

Interestingly, the same bullet that killed the Ukraine-born creative also struck the movie’s director, Joel Souza. He was injured, but thankfully survived the unfortunate incident.

Alec Baldwin having lunch alone and smoking a cigar on April 3, 2022 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

While he’ll possibly face repercussions for Hutchins’ death, the District Attorney says Baldwin won’t be in trouble for shooting Souza. According to the Santa Fe DA, “there’s no crime” in the latter. The only way to categorize what happened is “unintentional battery,” which doesn’t exist.

Battery requires intent, as TMZ notes. The DA also said that “Baldwin had no intention to hurt anyone.” Rather, the charges he’s facing are due to his alleged recklessness.

The outlet spoke with Douglas Stewart, who was filming on the Rust set before Hutchins’ death. Earlier this weekend he gave an interview TMZ Live, telling hosts that in the decades he’s been in the industry, it’s never been standard practice for an actor to check the chamber. In fact, he claims they’re prohibited from doing so. Instead, they usually rely on the armourer to ensure things are running safely.

If this case goes to trial, Baldwin’s attorneys will likely use this argument, stating their client was following an on-set custom which wouldn’t constitute recklessness.

As you may know, the 64-year-old was also an Executive Producer on Rust. During his interview, Stewart alleged that this was mostly to earn back-end profits, and not because he was “running the show.”

The actor’s formal charges will likely come prior to the month’s end.

Watch a digital reenactment of the Rust shooting in the video below. Afterward, tell us your thoughts on Alec Baldwin’s potential punishment in the comments.

