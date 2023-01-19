After years of denying responsibility, Alec Baldwin and Hannah Gutierrez-Reed have been charged with the death of Halyna Hutchins. In October 2021, Hutchins was working as the director of photography for Rust when Baldwin reportedly fired shots from a prop gun. Sadly, the firearm was loaded with live rounds, killing Hutchins.

Fingers have been pointed as investigators sought answers. Additionally, Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed, the armorer, denied culpability, stating that they adhered to safety protocols. Today (January 19), the District Attorney in Santa Fe, New Mexico, shared both would face two counts of involuntary manslaughter.

“After a thorough review of the evidence and the laws of the state of New Mexico, I have determined that there is sufficient evidence to file criminal charges against Alec Baldwin and other members of the Rust film crew,” said Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies.

She also noted, “On my watch, no one is above the law, and everyone deserves justice.”

Deadline also reports the charges will be “formally filed by the end of the month.” They also detailed the charges and the sentencing attached.

“The first charge is a fourth-degree felony with sentencing of up to 18 months in jail and a $5,000 fine,” Deadline stated. “The second charge, which is formally an involuntary manslaughter in the commission of a lawful act charge, is also a fourth-degree felony punishable by up to 18 months in jail and up to a $5000 fine. However, the second charge additionally carries a firearm enhancement. That gives the offense a punishing mandatory five years behind bars if Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed are found guilty.”

Further, Baldwin’s attorney issued a statement about the updated news.

“This decision distorts Halyna Hutchins’ tragic death and represents a terrible miscarriage of justice,” Luke Nikas of Quinn Emanuel told Entertainment Weekly. “Mr. Baldwin had no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun — or anywhere on the movie set.”

“He relied on the professionals with whom he worked, who assured him the gun did not have live rounds. We will fight these charges, and we will win,” he also shared.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 06: Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin attend the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala at New York Hilton on December 06, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala)

Gutierrez-Reed’s lawyer, Jason Bowles, also criticized the investigation into Hutchins’s death.

“Hannah is, and has always been, very emotional and sad about this tragic accident. But she did not commit involuntary manslaughter,” Bowles said. “These charges are the result of a very flawed investigation, and an inaccurate understanding of the full facts. We intend to bring the full truth to light and believe Hannah will be exonerated of wrongdoing by a jury.”

