Alec Baldwin is suing several crew members of the film, Rust, after the shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Baldwin filed the lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court on Friday.

Baldwin’s legal team argues armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, assistant director David Halls, props master Sarah Zachry, Seth Kenney, who supplied the guns and ammunition, as well as Kenney’s business, PDQ Arm and Prop, are all at fault for Hutchins’ death.

The lawsuit states that the public has “wrongfully viewed” Baldwin “as the perpetrator of this tragedy.”

EAST HAMPTON, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 07: Hamptons International Film Festival Chairman, Alec Baldwin attends the World Premiere of National Geographic Documentary Films’ ‘The First Wave’ at Hamptons International Film Festival on October 07, 2021 in East Hampton, New York. (Photo by Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images for National Geographic)

Additionally, the complaint states: “This tragedy happened because live bullets were delivered to the set and loaded into the gun, Gutierrez-Reed failed to check the bullets or the gun carefully, Halls failed to check the gun carefully and yet announced the gun was safe before handing it to Baldwin, and Zachry failed to disclose that Gutierrez-Reed had been acting recklessly off set and was a safety risk to those around her.”

Alec Baldwin, who reportedly fired the gun that killed Hutchins and injured director Joel Souz, is seeking unspecified damages. Afterwards, the actor said that the tragic incident caused him “immense grief“.

Speaking with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos, earlier this year, Baldwin claimed that he never “pulled the trigger” of the gun.

“I would never point a gun at anyone and pull the trigger at them,” he said at the time.

When asked whether it is the worst thing that’s ever happened to him, he replied, “Yes. Yup. Because I think back, and I think of, ‘What could I have done?’”

Check out Alec Baldwin’s breakdown of the Rust shooting with ABC below. Filming on Rust will eventually resume in January 2023.

