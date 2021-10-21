Halyna Hutchins
- MoviesCharges Against Alec Baldwin DroppedAlec Baldwin will no longer go to trial over the death of a cinematographer in 2021.By Ben Mock
- MoviesAlec Baldwin Pleads Not Guilty In "Rust" CaseAlec Baldwin has pleaded not guilty in the "Rust" case, thus waiving his mandated court appearance on Friday. By Emily Burr
- Movies"Rust" To Continue Filming, Will Honor Halyna HutchinsHalyna Hutchins' memory will be honored.By Emily Burr
- Pop CultureAlec Baldwin & Armorer Charged In "Rust" Death Of Halyna HutchinsThey both will face two counts of involuntary manslaughter and have issued statements about the charges.By Erika Marie
- NewsAlec Baldwin Gets Ridiculed After Condemning Airport Fight Video, Cites Workplace SafetyThe actor, who accidentally killed Halyna Hutchins on set last year, condemned former NFLer Brendan Langley for having an altercation with a United Airlines employee.By Erika Marie
- MoviesAlec Baldwin Says Halyna Hutchins Told Him To Cock The Gun In "Rust" ShootingAlec Baldwin says that "Rust" cinematographer Halyna Hutchins told him to cock the gun before he shot it.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureAlec Baldwin & Others Hit With Wrongful Death Lawsuit After Halyna Hutchins "Rust" ShootingHalyna Hutchins was killed on October 21st when a prop gun unexpectedly discharged on set.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureAlec Baldwin Offers Emotional Thank You Message To His SupportersAlec Baldwin received hundreds of messages following the accidental shooting death of Halyna Hutchins.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureAlec Baldwin Is "Partly Responsible" For Halyna Hutchins Death, Says Her FatherBlame continues to be shifted regarding the shooting on the set of "Rust," but following Baldwin's recent interview, the victim's father has questions.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureAlec Baldwin Discusses "Rust" Shooting At LengthAlec Baldwin discussed the shooting on the set of "Rust" during a lengthy new interview with ABC.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureAlec Baldwin Claims He "Didn't Pull The Trigger" In Fatal "Rust" Film ShootingIn his first in-depth interview about the tragedy that killed filmmaker Halyna Hutchins, Baldwin speaks openly about his involvement.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureAlec Baldwin, Armorer & More Sued By "Rust" Gaffer Serge Svetnoy"Rust" gaffer Serge Svetnoy has named Alec Baldwin in a lawsuit that accuses several parties of negligence.By Joshua Robinson
- Pop CultureAttorneys For "Rust" Armorer Claim Fatal On-Set Incident Could Be A Case Of "Sabotage"The aftermath of the fatal shooting of filmmaker Halyna Hutchins continues to unfold.By Taylor McCloud
- Pop CultureAlec Baldwin Co-Signs "Rust" Crew Member Calling Reports Of Unsafe Set Conditions "Bullsh*t"Baldwin shared the sentiments of the "Rust" crew member.By Taylor McCloud
- Pop CultureMaster P Believes Alec Baldwin Should Share Blame For Shooting On "Rust" SetThe Rap mogul also revealed that victim Halyna Hutchins worked with him on "I Got The Hook-Up 2."By Erika Marie
- Pop Culture"Rust" Armorer Denies Responsibility For Death Of Halyna Hutchins: ReportHannah Gutierrez-Reed issued a statement via her lawyer where she claimed the tragic accident was not her fault.By Erika Marie
- MoviesActor Says Alec Baldwin Didn't Check Firearm Before Tragic "Rust" ShootingOne "Rust" actor said cameras were better protected from gun mishaps than people. By Taylor McCloud
- Pop CultureAlec Baldwin's Daughter Ireland Blasts Candace Owens: "Hateful, Cancerous Human"Owens condemned Baldwin for the accidental shooting and it seems as if she and Ireland got into a spat in the DMs.By Erika Marie
- MoviesCrew Behind Alec Baldwin Film "Rust" Expressed Concerns Before Fatal ShootingFurther examination of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins’ death on-set reveals that an anonymous crew member alerted their manager about “super unsafe” conditions. By Angela Savage
- Pop Culture"Rust" Star Jensen Ackles Joked About Being Questioned Over Handling FirearmsPrior to Alec Baldwin firing a prop weapon that killed Halyna Hutchins, Ackles shared a story about his interactions with the film's armorer.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureCandace Owens Suggests Alec Baldwin Shooting Is "Poetic Justice" For Opposing TrumpIn the wake of the tragic accidental shooting that left a woman dead, Owens turns things around to slam Baldwin's opposition of Trump and his supporters.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureAlec Baldwin Fires Prop Gun On Set, Kills Crew Member, Injures Director: ReportWhile filming "Rust" in New Mexico, a tragic accident occurred when the award-winning actor accidentally shot two people.By Erika Marie