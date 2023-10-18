Alec Baldwin Possibly Facing “Rust” Set Death Charges Again

Prosecutors in New Mexico are considering whether to refile charges of involuntary manslaughter against Alec Baldwin. The Santa Fe District Attorney's Office stated that they are discussing the merits of convening a grand jury to refile the charges against Baldwin, arguing that "it may be appropriate for ordinary citizens to choose if Baldwin should face charges".

However, Baldwin's attorneys vehemently spoke out against the notion. "It is unfortunate that a terrible tragedy has been turned into this misguided prosecution. We will answer any charges in court," Luka Nikas and Alex Spiro told TMZ. The Santa Fe DA initially dropped the charges against Baldwin earlier this year, though the office did state that new evidence could lead to a renewed investigation against Baldwin. According to the DA's statement, new analysis of the gun disputes Baldwin's claim that he never pulled the trigger. This remains a developing story and we'll have any updates as they emerge.

Alec Baldwin & Rust: What We Know

Rust finished filming in May 2023, with Baldwin returning to set to finish his scenes. The film, which is working on a budget of $8 million, does not have a release date. The break in production caused several recastings, with Jensen Ackles and Brady Noon both leaving the production due to scheduling conflicts. The film follows Baldwin as a grizzled outlaw who must attempt to save his grandson from a blood-thirsty US Marshal.

However, the shooting incident that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was not the only incident on set. A few weeks after Hutchins was killed, a rigger was bitten by a spider and needed numerous surgeries to avoid an arm amputation. Furthermore, multiple reports about lapses in on-site safety were reportedly raised and ignored by supervisors. The on-set armorer has been charged and is awaiting trial in the case. Meanwhile, another charged individual took a plea deal earlier this year. Baldwin, who is also a producer on the film, has maintained his innocent throughout the proceedings.

